‘Sex Lives Of College Girls’: Mia Rodgers To Star In Season 3 Of Max Series

EXCLUSIVE: There’s a new student joining the ranks at Essex College.

Mia Rodgers has been added to the cast of Max’s The Sex Lives of College Girls. She will play Taylor, a first-year international student studying at Essex College.

She joins other series regulars Pauline Chalamet, Alyah Chanelle Scott, Amrit Kaur, Christopher Meyer, Ilia Paulino, Renika Williams and Gracie Lawrence.

The Sex Lives of College Girls follows four college roommates in their first year at New England’s prestigious Essex College. Season 2 picks up with the students returning after their fall break, tackling the challenges that were thrown their way at the end of Season 1, while also facing their next semester filled with new faces, parties and predicaments.

The series, which comes from Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble, has been one of the streamer’s top performing originals. Executive produced by Kaling, showrunner Noble, and Howard Klein, the series is produced by Kaling International and 3 Arts Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Rodgers is a British actress who recently graduated from the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama in London. She previously appeared in the BBC comedy Defending the Guilty, as well as ITV’s Trauma. Her other credits include two short films, Angels in the Asylum and Diary of a Ghost, which will be in the festival circuit this year.

Rodgers is repped by United Agents.

