Find Out the Sex of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's Baby

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are expecting a baby girl!

According to TMZ and ET, who cite sources in their reports, the supermodel and former One Direction star are expecting a daughter. This baby update comes shortly after news broke that Hadid is pregnant with her and Malik's first child.

"At the end of the day it didn't matter to the couple what the sex was, but now they can prepare for the new addition before she arrives," the insider told ET.

It's important to note that at this time the couple has yet to officially confirm the baby news.

Over the weekend, Hadid and Malik celebrated the supermodel's 25th birthday, along with Hadid's mom, Yolanda Hadid, and sister, Bella Hadid.

Many online guessed that Gigi sneakily combined her birthday celebrations with a gender reveal party. Eagle-eyed fans noticed the supermodel's massive "25" balloons had a blue and pink string on each number.

"The blue and pink strings. It was a gender reveal party as well," one twitter user pointed out. "Also I think that it's a boy since Gigi is holding the balloon with blue strings."

The on-off couple reunited over the holidays in late 2019, and confirmed their relationship status in early 2020.

"Gigi and Zayn got back together right before the holidays in December," a source previously told E! News. "Zayn has been reaching out to Gigi for the last month and she is giving him another chance."

"She has always loved him and the break between the two was needed," the source continued. "Zayn has been working on his past music and focusing on his health and is in a really good place currently."

Over the summer of 2019, Hadid spent time with Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron. However, the duo called it quits on their brief romance in Oct. 2019.

On Wednesday, following reports of Hadid's pregnancy, Cameron shut down claims that he's the father of Hadid's child. While on Instagram Live, Cameron addressed the speculation.

"Y'all are wrong in the comments," Cameron said. "Y'all are terrible."

Similar to Cameron, Gigi's dad was asked about her pregnancy news. Speaking to AL Jadeed TV, Mohamed Hadid kept a tight-lip and said he typically doesn't like to "talk about family affairs in the public."

"Let me digest it and talk to her first 'cause I'm not sure if it's real or not," he shared when talking about his daughter's possible pregnancy (via Us Weekly). "If she is, I'll be very happy just as long as the baby is healthy and she's healthy."

He added, "That's all I care [about]. I'll be very proud of her if she has one. As of now, I'm not sure, so that's why I can't give an answer."

Earlier this year, Gigi opened up about her dreams of starting a family.

"I think that as I get older... well one day I'll start a family and I don't know if I will always be modelling," she told i-D magazine for its Spring issue. "I love the creative side of fashion, it's so fulfilling. The people I work with make me so happy, I'm so lucky to be around them. But who knows? Maybe I'll take up full time cooking!"