‘Sex Education’ Fans Can Live The Dream, With Show’s Star Chalet Up For Sale

One of the biggest stars of hit Netflix series Sex Education has been the Norwegian-inspired chalet home of lead characters Otis (Asa Butterfield) and his mother Jean (Gillian Anderson), and now the house is for sale, as the show’s finale beckons.

The BBC reports that the property where all the exteriors of the house, which overlooks the River Wye, are shot is in Symonds Yat, Herefordshire, UK, has gone on the market for £1.5million ($1.83m).

The house, a former salmon fishing lodge built in the 18th century, has drawn fans since it first featured in the comedy-drama in 2019.

The five-bedroomed property is described by the real estate agent’s website as “quite exceptional with stunning views of the Wye Gorge,” complete with balcony terraces, a new conservatory extension and the prospect of buying a small chapel in the grounds.

Real estate agent James Toogood of Knight Frank Bristol, told the BBC: “The fact that this property is so well known only adds to the appeal of what is an incredibly rare opportunity to own a spectacular home.”

Sex Education, which has come to an end after four successful series, was filmed in different locations in the Wye Valley, which spans the border of England and Wales. Other locations, besides the house in Symonds Yat include Tintern and Cardiff. Moordale School was in fact a disused University of Wales campus in Caerleon.

Alongside Butterfield and Anderson, the series gave breakthrough roles to Ncuti Gatwa who will be the new Doctor Who when the series returns later this year, and Emma Mackey, who has appeared in Kenneth Branagh’s Death on the Nile and performed Physicist Barbie in this year’s biggest movie.

