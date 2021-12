U.S. The Daily Beast

9News via YouTubeProsecutors have urgently requested that the high-profile case of the Colorado truck driver who was sentenced to 110 years in prison last week be reviewed. Then-23-year-old Rogel Aguilera-Mederos lost control of his tractor trailer when its brakes failed on Interstate 70 in 2019. He was convicted of over 27 offenses after four people died in the fiery pileup but protests have erupted since then, with supporters urging clemency and truckers vowing to boycott the state.In a dizzyi