'And Just Like That,' Carrie Bradshaw is back for Season 2: How to watch every show (and movie) in the 'Sex and the City' universe

And Just Like That Season 2 is almost here, and its predecessor, Sex and the City, turned 25 this month. Regardless of your feelings about Carrie Bradshaw — whether they resemble a Manolo Blahnik-type of love or a break-up-with-her-on-a-post-it-note level of distaste — you really can’t deny the columnist-turned-podcaster’s influence. Bradshaw has six seasons of an original series, two movies, a reboot and an often-overlooked prequel under her designer belt. And despite the criticisms over the first season of And Just Like That, the buzz about Season 2, especially surrounding Kim Cattrall’s return as Samantha Jones, has never been bigger.

Need a refresher on the complexities of the Carrie Bradshaw universe? We've got you covered. Let's all take a stroll down memory lane (in some fabulous shoes, of course) and look back at the life of Carrie Bradshaw. Here’s how (and where) to watch every Sex and the City spinoff, prequel series and movie in 2023.

How many Sex and the City movies and shows are there?

The CBU is comprised of three shows and two movies (so far). For series, there’s the original Sex and the City, the prequel series, The Carrie Diaries and the recent Max Original sequel, And Just Like That.

As far as Sex and the City movies go, there have been two feature-length films released in theaters: Sex and the City (the movie) and Sex and the City 2.

Sex and the City shows and movies in chronological order:

Confused about Carrie Bradshaw’s timeline? Here’s where every SATC show and movie falls on the timeline.

Sex and the City shows and movies ranked by critics rating

Wondering which of the original series, Sex and the city reboots and prequels are actually worth watching? Here's every SATC show and movie ranked by their average Tomatometer scores on Rotten Tomatoes:

The Carrie Diaries (series) — 83% Sex and the City (series) — 70% Sex and the City (movie) — 49% And Just Like That (series) — 48% Sex and the City 2 (movie) — 15%

Where to watch The Carrie Diaries

The CW prequel series starring Anna Sophia Robb as a young Carrie and Austin Butler as her high school love is currently available to stream on CWTV.com totally free (with ads, of course).

Where to watch Sex and the City series

The 1998 HBO sitcom that started it all is currently streaming on Max.

Where to watch the Sex and the City movies

Ahead of And Just Like That Season 2, both Sex and the City movies are finally available to stream on Max.

Where to watch And Just Like That

And Just Like That Season 2 release date

The sophomore season of And Just Like That premieres on Max on June 22, 2023.

And Just Like That Season 2 trailer

And Just Like That Season 2 cast

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis return for And Just Like That Season 2, which, shockingly, will include an appearance from Samantha Jones actress Kim Cattrall — briefly.

The second season of the reboot will also bring back John Corbett, who plays Carrie's widely beloved past love interest Aiden Shaw.

In the cast alongside the reboot’s original stars are Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Christopher Jackson, Niall Cunningham, Cathy Ang and Alexa Swinton. Pop star Sam Smith will also appear in Season 2.

