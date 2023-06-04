‘Sex and the City’ is turning 25: How to watch every show (and movie) in the Carrie Bradshaw universe

And Just Like That... it's been 25 years since "Sex and the City" first premiered. (Photo: Everett Collection, Everett Collection, Craig Blakenhorn/Max)

It’s been (almost) 25 years since Sex and the City first premiered on HBO, and regardless of your feelings about Carrie Bradshaw — whether they resemble a Manolo Blahnik-type of love or a break-up-with-her-on-a-post-it-note level of distaste — you really can’t deny the columnist-turned-podcaster’s impact. Bradshaw has six seasons of an original series, two movies, a reboot and an often-overlooked prequel under her designer belt. And despite the criticisms over Season 2 of And Just Like That, the buzz, especially surrounding Kim Cattrall’s return as Samantha Jones, has never been bigger.

While Max plans to mark the occasion with an immersive pop-up experience in NYC, And Just Like That…It’s Been 25 Years, a Sex and the City Experience, we’ve got another idea. To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the original Sex and the City series premiere, now is the perfect time to take a stroll down memory lane (in some fabulous shoes, no doubt) and look back at the Carrie Bradshaw Cinematic Universe. Here’s how (and where) to watch every Sex and the City spinoff, prequel series and movie in 2023.

How many Sex and the City movies and shows are there?

The CBCU is comprised of three shows and two movies (so far). For series, there’s the original Sex and the City, the prequel series, The Carrie Diaries and the recent Max Original sequel, And Just Like That.

As far as Sex and the City movies go, there have been two feature-length films released in theaters: Sex and the City (the movie) and Sex and the City 2.

Sex and the City shows and movies in chronological order:

Confused about Carrie Bradshaw’s timeline? Here’s where every SATC show and movie falls on the timeline.

Where to watch The Carrie Diaries

The CW prequel series starring Anna Sophia Robb as a young Carrie and Austin Butler as her high school love is currently available to stream on CWTV.com totally free (with ads, of course).

Where to watch Sex and the City series

The 1998 HBO sitcom that started it all is currently streaming on Max.

Where to watch the Sex and the City movies

Currently, both Sex and the City movies aren't streaming anywhere, but you can rent them on Amazon Prime Video for $4.

Where to watch And Just Like That

And Just Like That Season 2 release date

(Photo by: Craig Blankenhorn/Max)

The sophomore season of And Just Like That premieres on Max on June 22, 2023.

And Just Like That Season 2 trailer

And Just Like That Season 2 cast

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis return for And Just Like That Season 2, which, shockingly, will include an appearance from Samantha Jones actress Kim Cattrall — briefly.

In the cast alongside the reboot’s original stars are Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Christopher Jackson, Niall Cunningham, Cathy Ang and Alexa Swinton. Pop star Sam Smith will also appear in Season 2.

