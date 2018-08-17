'The Seven Year Itch' changed Marilyn Monroe's life — now fans can buy her mementos from the movie

Even if you don’t know anything about Marilyn Monroe, chances are that you’ve at least seen her in a photo as The Girl, the role she played in 1955’s The Seven Year Itch. And that’s probably appropriate because the role was undeniably important in her career and in her personal life. The white halter dress alone that the screen siren wore has inspired statues, multiple movie references, countless modern photo shoots, and red carpet looks.

“Before Itch,” Michelle Morgan wrote in her book, The Girl: Marilyn Monroe, The Seven Year Itch, and the Birth of an Unlikely Feminist, “she had been known for her mostly fluffy, dumb-blonde roles, and she was mostly unhappily married to baseball legend Joe DiMaggio. But by the time the film opened, Monroe was the president of her own film company, a student at New York’s Actors Studio, and embroiled in a battle with Twentieth Century Fox that would eventually gain independence not only for herself, but others working under the constraints of the studio system too. Shortly after the release, she legally changed her name to Marilyn Monroe, thereby divorcing herself from the troubled past of Norma Jeane once and for all.”

Now, several of Monroe’s belongings from that movie and others are on display as part of the free-to-the-public “Essentially Marilyn: The Exhibit,” at the Paley Center for Media in Beverly Hills. The collection features Monroe’s script for Itch, peppered with her personal notes, and an exact copy of the white dress that famously rose up when she stood over the subway grating in the film, which reportedly angered DiMaggio. Her dressmaker, Bill Travilla, replicated the garment from the specifications he used for the original dress. (Late actress Debbie Reynolds made the original part of her extensive collection of Hollywood memorabilia for a cool $5.7 million.)

There’s also a photo taken during the making of the Billy Wilder comedy that confirms how the former Norma Jeane Baker selected her more famous moniker. “Dear Ben, you found me, you named me and believed in me when no one else could. My thanks and love forever, Marilyn,” she inscribed to friend and studio executive Ben Lyon.