A Settlement Will Require Georgia to Pay for State Employees' Gender-Affirming Care

The Gender Spectrum Collection

The state of Georgia will be required to cover gender-affirming care in health plans for its employees and their families, according to the terms of a court settlement announced on Thursday.

In a statement, attorneys for the Transgender Legal Defense and Education Fund (TLDEF), which brought the lawsuit against the state, said the settlement guarantees that the Georgia State Health Benefit Plan (SHBP) will now cover gender-affirming care for all state employees, their spouses, and any dependents, effective immediately. That includes all “transgender surgery and/or other services” that meet WPATH standards of care and are deemed “medically necessary” by the patient’s provider. SHBP plans under the insurance provider Anthem will no longer exclude “services and supplies for a sex change and/or the reversal of a sex change,” nor will United plans exclude “sex transformation operations and related services,” and the state is prohibited from introducing equivalent language in the future.

Georgia will also pay a total of $365,000 to the plaintiffs in the case, including partial coverage of their legal fees. Micha Rich, Benjamin Johnson, and “Jane Doe” are three transgender state employees who say they were denied health care under the previous SHBP rules. “John Doe,” the covered son of another state employee, also joined the lawsuit, along with the nonprofit organization Campaign for Southern Equality, which provides legal and material support for LGBTQ+ people across the South

In their original complaint last December, the plaintiffs alleged that by excluding gender-affirming care from SHBP coverage, Georgia had violated their Title VII rights as protected under the Supreme Court’s Bostock v Clayton County ruling in 2020. The Bostock decision declared that Title VII, which prohibits workplace discrimination based on sex, also protects trans people because such discrimination is still based on “traits or actions [the employer] would not have questioned in members of a different sex.” Although the settlement legally binds Georgia state officials going forward, it does not create binding case precedent, as the court did not issue an official ruling.

“I am thrilled to know that none of my trans colleagues will ever have to go through what I did,” Rich wrote in TLDEF’s statement Thursday. “I hope this is a new day for my beloved state of Georgia in its treatment of trans and nonbinary people.”

Thursday’s settlement is the latest such success for the TLDEF this year, following last month’s announcement that Makyyla Holland, a Black trans woman, would receive $160,000 in restitution after she was allegedly beaten, strip-searched, and denied her medications while incarcerated in a Broome County, New York jail in 2021. According to the TLDEF, county officials are also bound by that settlement to house prisoners “consistent with their gender identity” and to provide adequate medical care without discrimination.

Washington State Prisons Are Now Required to Provide Inmates With Gender-Affirming Care

The agreement will tie standards of care in prisons to those provided to Medicare recipients.

The victory comes just in time for many trans Georgians, as open enrollment for the SHBP began earlier this week and ends in early November. Unfortunately, it doesn’t roll back Georgia’s ban on gender-affirming care for minors, which took effect in September, but it does create a somewhat magnificent loophole: as David Brown, one of the plaintiffs’ attorneys, told the AP on Thursday, the SHBP must cover employees’ minor dependents who live out of state. Still, it could be only a matter of time before such bans are stricken from the books themselves, as anti-LGBTQ+ laws are steadily overturned across the U.S. (although some have also been reinstated after being blocked in court, like Tennessee’s own ban on care for minors.)

“There’s no justification, morally, medically, legally or in any other way for treating transgender healthcare as different and denying people access to it,” Brown said.

Get the best of what’s queer. Sign up for Them’s weekly newsletter here.

Originally Appeared on them.