Seth Rogen doesn't think that North Korea was responsible for the Sony hack

Seth Rogen has said that he doesn’t think that North Korea was behind the Sony hack, which published sensitive documents stolen from the servers of the studio in 2014.

The group responsible identified themselves as being called the Guardians of Peace, with US intelligence later alleging that the incursion came from North Korean hackers, an allegation North Korea has always denied.

It published personal emails from high-level employees at Sony Pictures, as well as other data such as salaries given to actors, and followed the release by Sony of The Interview, the Seth Rogen and James Franco comedy which saw them play the producer and anchor of a news show who are tasked with assassinating Kim Jong-un.

Speaking to the Daily Beast, Rogen said: “The truth is, I don’t think North Korea hacked Sony. They don’t give a sh*t, and everything is a façade there.

“The notion that they have the capacity to do it is a façade. The more time I get from it, the more it doesn’t seem like what the consensus was at the time is what actually happened.”

View photos (Credit: Sony Pictures) More

He added that the media’s behaviour following the hack played precisely into the hands of those who hacked the information, and that it was a precursor to what happened in the 2016 US election.

“If I was someone who was going to hack someone, what I would have learned from that is the media is going to take the side of the hackers, not the victims,” Rogen went on.

“They seem to take the stolen information and disseminate it as much as humanly possible, rather than protect the people who are victims of a crime. You’ve got to think: Are you doing the exact thing that the criminals hope you do, or are you doing the thing that would behoove the victims of this crime?

“And the answer was that the media one-hundred percent did the thing that the criminals wanted them to do, and nothing that behooved the victims of the crime in any way, shape or form.”

Rogen was speaking around the release of his comedy benefit, Hilarity for Charity, the funds for which go to help sufferers of Alzheimer’s.

Featuring Jeff Goldblum, Sarah Silverman and Sacha Baron Cohen, it’s available to stream now on Netflix.

