Seth Meyers Shares His Favorite Bit Of Donald Trump’s ‘Golden Showers’ Reprisal

Seth Meyers on Thursday expressed surprise after Donald Trump recently returned to talking about those salacious and unverified “golden showers” allegations.

“Dude, not even Democrats are thinking about the pee tape anymore,” the “Late Night” comedian responded to Trump’s unprompted reference at a rally to a claim in former British spy Christopher Steele’s unverified dossier about Trump hiring prostitutes to perform the act in a Moscow hotel.

“Actually that one, she didn’t believe. Because she said, ‘He’s a germaphobe, he’s not into that, you know? He’s not into golden showers as they say they call them,’” Trump told a rally in Iowa audience about fearing having to tell the allegation to his wife, former first lady Melania Trump.

“My favorite part is when he said Melania didn’t believe that one, like there are plenty of other stories she definitely believed,” said Meyers, who later explained why he “never believed the golden showers story anyway.”

Watch Meyers’ full monologue here:

Related...