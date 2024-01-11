Seth Meyers Scorches Republicans With Stunning Pre- And Post-Trump Comparison

“Late Night” host Seth Meyers on Wednesday highlighted how Republican attitudes to the Constitution flipped following Donald Trump’s rise to power.

Meyers aired a montage of conservatives and even then-GOP candidate Trump himself in 2016 vowing to “bring the Constitution back” amid right-wing claims that then-President Barack Obama was acting like a dictator.

“Republicans used to pretend they cared about the Constitution,” noted Meyers, but “abandoned all that” with the emergence of Trump.

Meyers then aired a second supercut of Trump declaring multiple times and in various ways how he had the “absolute right” and “total authority” to do pretty much anything he wanted as POTUS.

Watch Meyers’ full monologue here:

