Seth Meyers Reveals Idea For Opening Scene Of A Stefon Movie

Bill Hader in a 2010 "Saturday Night Live" sketch as Stefon, the club scene aficionado, with Seth Meyers on "Weekend Update."

Seth Meyers revealed on a podcast his idea for the opening scene of a Stefon movie that never came to fruition.

During an episode of “Las Culturistas” podcast, hosted by comedians Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang, Meyers reflected on Bill Hader’s “Saturday Night Live” character Stefon, known for his Ed Hardy wardrobe and name-dropping obscure New York City hot spots. Meyers, who played opposite Hader in the Stefon sketches on “SNL’s” “Weekend Update,” said at some point the idea for a Stefon movie script was being floated around.

“I said, here’s how I think it should start: It should start with Stefon at ‘Weekend Update,’ and when it’s over, I’m once again disappointed that as the city correspondent he did not bring whatever St. Patrick’s Day tips,” Meyers said on Wednesday’s podcast. “And he says, ‘To make it up to you, just come out, have a night me and you together, Stefon’s New York.’ And I’m like, ‘All right, one night.’ And then you would do these super fast cuts of he and I at all these crazy clubs. That would be the opening montage, and then it would end with me in a body bag, and Stefon would say, ‘He’s dead!’ Then the splash: ‘Stefon: The Movie.’”

Rogers and Bowen, who is now in the “SNL” cast, laughed at the idea and said that 15 years ago, the movie would have probably been made. Rogers added that “Stefon was a moment in culture.”

Meyers continued to reflect on his days as head writer on “SNL” and said the Stefon sketch was a gift.

“It was my romantic comedy,” Meyers said. “I can’t believe I got to be in it.”

Meyers, who since 2014 has hosted NBC’s “Late Night” talk show, added that during Stefon’s farewell skit in 2013, where Stefon is marrying Anderson Cooper, Meyers and Hader held hands backstage and cried together.

Hader “ran off and I followed him, and then it went to the pretape, and Bill and I were backstage right outside the control room ... ,” Meyers said. “We’re watching the pretape, and now he’s wearing a veil and we’re holding hands. And it was Bill’s last show ...

“For me, end of an era. I also know I’m leaving next year to host “Late Night,” and Bill and I are holding hands and we’re both starting to cry.”

Meyers laughed and said it added pressure to him to make sure he cried at his actual wedding the next year to Alexi Ashe.

