Seth Meyers Hilariously Imagines How Donald Trump May Misinterpret Judge's Order

Seth Meyers on Wednesday mocked Donald Trump after the former president was hit with a gag order in his civil fraud trial after he attacked a court official on social media.

Meyers, the host of NBC’s “Late Night,” imagined Trump completely misinterpreting the judge’s ruling.

“It’s very possible Trump misunderstood the meaning of the word gag,” said Meyers.

He then jumped into character as Trump:

“So now your dear former president can’t do gags, can’t do pranks, can’t do goofs at any time. So now if I tell you pull my finger, I have to legally add, ‘When you do it, I’m going to fart.’ And that’s sad because that takes all the fun out of it.”

Watch the video here:

