Seth Meyers Goes On Brutal F-Bomb Rampage Over SCOTUS And Donald Trump

Seth Meyers dropped eight F-bombs in the space of 10 seconds as he went scorched earth on the conservative-majority U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to rule on Donald Trump’s immunity claim. This move will subsequently delay the former president’s trial over the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Meyers began, “Now, the good news is we can all be happy that things have been moving so quickly. It’s only February. This is a trial about Jan. 6.”

The “Late Night” comedian’s tone then drastically changed.

“Until you remember it was Jan. 6 three fucking years ago. When you start to think, ‘Why the fuck did it take you so fucking long to start this fucking case when we all saw the fucking insurrection on fucking TV with our fucking eyes?’”

He concluded, “But then again, I’m not a lawyer, so fuuuuuuuuuck me.”

Watch the video here:

Related...