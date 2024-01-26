Seth Meyers Flags Scary Photo That ‘Sums Up State Of American Politics Right Now’

Seth Meyers on Thursday turned to a funny photo of Donald Trump’s former personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, to make a serious point about the U.S.

The “Late Night” comedian said a snap of the former New York mayor looking stunned summed up “the state of American politics right now.”

Meyers acknowledged his frequent use of the image to mock Giuliani and Trump.

The late-night comedian then took it to a scary new level, saying: “If we really wanted to accurately represent America in 2024, we’d replace the stars on the flag with Rudy’s eyes.”

After doing just that, he joked: “Good luck sleeping tonight!”

Watch the full “Closer Look” segment here:

And Meyers’ monologue here:

