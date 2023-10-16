Seth Meyers' Doorman Jumped Into Action During Son's Emergency Birth
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
welcomes Kelly to 30 Rock and shares what might be the best New York City doorman story of all time, when his wife gave birth to their middle child in the lobby of their building. Seth also dishes on his podcast "Family Trips with the Meyers Brothers," and joining forces with fellow late night hosts Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, John Oliver and Stephen Colbert during the writers' strike.