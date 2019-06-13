Seth MacFarlane calls out anti-vaxxer parents: 'You're endangering their health and the health of the public'

Seth MacFarlane spoke out in support of vaccines, while at the same time slamming parents who opt not to vaccinate their children, on Thursday.

“Refusing to vaccinate your children cannot be justified by ‘personal belief,’” the Family Guy creator and star tweeted. “You’re endangering their health and the health of the public. Your right to your ‘belief’ ends where it harms others. Or as they say: ‘Your right to swing your fist ends where my nose begins.’”

MacFarlane’s Family Guy took on vaccination in a November 2016 episode called “Hot Shots,” in which family matriarch Lois refuses to vaccinate her baby boy, Stewie, which causes a measles outbreak in the family’s hometown of Quahog. The episode features a reference to “Dr. Jenny McCarthy,” a nod to the outspoken radio host’s anti-vaccination stance, as well as an appearance by Sean Penn. The Oscar winner plays himself and shows up to help family dog Brian persuade Stewie’s parents to vaccinate their son.

The same day MacFarlane shared his statement, actress Jessica Biel clarified her own feelings on the subject. Her words came a day after she met with lawmakers to argue against SB-276, proposed legislation intended to better monitor physicians with the power to grant exemptions for vaccinations the state requires of students attending schools.

“I support children getting vaccinations and I also support families having the right to make educated medical decisions for their children alongside their physicians,” Biel wrote in part. “My concern with #SB276 is solely regarding medical exemptions. My dearest friends have a child with a medical condition that warrants an exemption from vaccinations, and should this bill pass, it would greatly affect their family’s ability to care for their child in this state.”

Biel voiced a character on two episodes of Family Guy that first aired in 2005 and 2013.

