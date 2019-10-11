'Sesame Street' takes on the opioid addiction and more news from the week





Alex Trebek opened up about his difficult battle with cancer. Ellen DeGeneres responded to criticism over her sitting and laughing with George W. Bush. Prince Harry and Ed Sheeran teamed up for a video on World Mental Health Day. "Sesame Street" took on the opioid crisis with a character whose mom has an opioid addiction. Miley Cyrus called Cody Simpson her boyfriend on Instagram.









