To Serve Man And More: How to Watch Syfy’s ‘Twilight Zone’ New Year’s 2023 Marathon

Quick Answer: Watch every episode of the Syfy channel’s New Year’s The Twilight Zone marathon with a live streaming service like DirecTV Stream or fuboTV, which come with free trials.

You’re traveling through another dimension — a dimension not only of sight and sound but of mind. That’s a signpost up ahead: Your next stop, streaming Syfy’s super-sized Twilight Zone marathon! The annual New Year’s Eve tradition honors Rod Serling’s groundbreaking anthology series by playing nearly every episode of the series, and this year’s 2023-24 edition is bigger than ever. For the first time, the marathon is spanning a total of three whole days, starting Saturday, Dec. 30 and ending on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

As one of the most iconic horror, sci-fi, and speculative fiction pieces of media in history, audiences have been blown away by the mind-melting tales ever since the show premiered in 1959. The show was so ahead of its time that even decades later we still think about Jason Foster (Robert Keith) teaching his cruel-hearted family members a lesson in “The Masks”, or Robert Wilson’s (William Shatner) horrified reaction to the gremlin he thinks he sees on the wing of a plane in “Nightmare at 20,000 Feet”.

Skip the New Year’s Eve smooch and get sucked in by the shocking twist endings and weighty messages of these episodes — if you want to unlock this door with the key of imagination, all you’ll need is your internet and a live TV streaming service. Below we’ve got all the info you’ll need to watch SyFy’s New Year’s Eve The Twilight Zone Marathon online.

How to Watch The Twilight Zone NYE Marathon Online

A variety of channels will air Twilight Zone marathons to ring in the new year, but the two most prominent are Syfy and Heroes & Icons Network (H&I Network’s block is called “A Toast to Twilight” which you can access with a Philo free trial, while Syfy’s is simply the “Syfy Twilight Zone New Year’s Eve Marathon”). Here’s where you can catch all the spooky celebrations and livestream the New Year’s Twilight Zone marathon without cable.

Watch the New Year’s Twilight Zone Marathon on DirecTV Stream

If you’ve cut the cord, you can still catch the New Year’s Twilight Zone marathon happening on Syfy with DirecTV Stream. The streaming service includes a five-day free trial, and comes with access to local stations like ABC, NBC, and CBS, plus CNN. A DirecTV Stream Entertainment + Sports Pack gets you access to the Syfy channel and starts at $69.98 a month for two months, then goes up to $94.98 a month after that.

Watch the New Year’s Twilight Zone Marathon on fuboTV

Another way to watch the New Year’s Twilight Zone marathon at the end of December is with a fuboTV subscription. After a one-day free trial, plans start at $54.99 a month for your first month. From there, a subscription increases to $74.99 a month. Cord-cutters will get access to the Syfy Network, and other entertainment channels such as Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, TV Land, BET, Bravo, Comedy Central, Discovery Family Channel, E! Entertainment Television, and more.

Watch the New Year’s Twilight Zone Marathon on Sling TV

Sling TV’s Blue package comes with local stations including ABC, CBS, and NBC, along with plenty of other stream-worthy options. A subscription starts at $22.50 a month for the first month, then $45 a month from there. The package includes 42 channels, including the Syfy Network. In other words, all your Twilight Zone marathon streaming bases are covered.

Watch the New Year’s Twilight Zone Marathon on Hulu + Live TV

If this year has taught us anything, it’s that you can watch a majority of live TV events with Hulu + Live TV. Plans start at $76.99 a month, and come with ESPN+ and Disney+. You’ll get access to over 90 channels, including entertainment channels like the Syfy Network and local TV on ABC, CBS, and NBC.

When Is the The Twilight Zone NYE Marathon?

Syfy’s NYE marathon will start Saturday, December 30 at 8 a.m. EST and runs all the way through Tuesday, Jan. 2 at 1 a.m. with non-stop Twilight Zone episodes playing all day, every day. It all starts with Season 1’s “The Lonely”, and the marathon will continue into the late hours of Tuesday, January 2 with five, hour-long episodes from Season 4: “Caesar and Me,” “The Jeopardy Room,” “The Parallel,” “I Dream of Genie,” and “No Time Like the Past.” Watch it live without cable with DirecTV Stream or fuboTV‘s free trials.

How to Watch Every Episode of Twilight Zone Online Free

Miss out on the marathon, or just want to rewatch the rest of the Twilight Zone episodes any other time of the year? Paramount+ subscribers can watch The Twilight Zone on the streamer, either through the web browser or the Paramount+ app on your phone, smart TV and game consoles.

When you sign up for a Paramount+ subscription, you can actually choose between two plans to watch Paramount+ online. Pricing for Paramount+ plans include Essential (with limited commercials) for $5.99/month, or ad-free with Showtime for $11.99/month. But if you’re still not sure about committing to a full subscription, you can always stream Paramount+ for free with a 7-day free trial.

