Series Two of The OA confirmed

Brit Marling has confirmed that series two of cult Netflix series The OA will begin filming in January, 2018.

Taking to Twitter, the writer, actress, producer, director, welder, and Michelin-starred chef (we made the last two up, but there’s still time), dropped a picture of the progress so far.

Fanned out in front of her are eight scripts, presumably for eight new episodes – as per series one – that will make up the new season.

“Excited and terrified by the road map of these 8 scripts, which took us all summer and fall to write. Shooting Part II of @The_OA starts Jan 2018. Here goes something,” she wrote.

Excited and terrified by the road map of these 8 scripts, which took us all summer and fall to write. Shooting Part II of @The_OA starts Jan 2018. Here goes something… @z_al @BARFH pic.twitter.com/1xWKdrtXjQ — brit marling (@britmarling) December 16, 2017





Judging by the picture, the first episode appears to be called Angel of Death, which sounds a bit ominous.

Marling created the series with writer and director Zal Batmanglij, who directed all eight episodes of the first series.

It centred on the story of Marling’s character Prairie Johnson, who appears out of the blue in her close-knit hometown after going missing seven years previously, and claims to have been kidnapped and held against her will.

Having been blind when she went missing, she can now see, and tells her remarkable story to a group of misfits from the town, who she enlists in a mission to rescue her other friends who remain captive.

Also starring Emory Cohen and Jason Isaacs, it was produced for Netflix by Brad Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment and Anonymous Content, which has been behind shows from True Detective to Steven Soderbergh’s The Knick.

