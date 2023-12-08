Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
The sequel to the award winning Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, Senua returns in a brutal journey of survival through the myth and torment of Viking Iceland.
The sequel to the award winning Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, Senua returns in a brutal journey of survival through the myth and torment of Viking Iceland.
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff singled out three university presidents on Thursday after they didn’t explicitly say during a congressional hearing that calling for genocide of Jews would violate their code of conduct for bullying and harassment. Here's what happened at the hearing and what's happening as the backlash continues to unfold.
Beeper Mini, the chat app that reverse-engineered Apple’s iMessage for Android, is having problems. The entire Beeper platform is seemingly broken, leading to the obvious speculation that Apple has stomped the bootleg iMessage workaround.
Neaten up with this clear case that doubles as a tester. Perfect for all those Christmas-morning gizmos and gadgets.
The chromosomal condition is at the center of a new lawsuit involving reproductive rights.
It's time to dig deep this week, as the focus is on adding lightly rostered players who could still pop on your fantasy basketball team.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine recap the Pacers’ win over the Bucks and the Lakers’ win over the Pelicans, and then preview Saturday’s NBA In-Season Tournament Final between the Pacers and Lakers.
The bark of the 'Mexican skin tree' is known for its regenerative properties.
Need a one-stop shop for all of your tool needs? This DeWalt 10-tool combo kit includes drills, saws, batteries, a bluetooth speaker and more for 20% off.
Want something comfy and warm, but cute enough to wear in public this winter? Look no further.
Sal Vetri uncovers 10 important findings that can spur success in the final week before the fantasy football playoffs.