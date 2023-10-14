Sense of pride: Tony Award-winning musical 'Lion King' returns to Popejoy Hall for extended run

Oct. 13—On stage, Gerald Ramsey and Peter Hargrave portray Mufasa and Scar in Disney's " The Lion King ."

Because of their characters, they have to be enemies of sorts.

Yet, when it comes to being backstage or in between performances, the two are best of friends.

"I'm always in Peter's dressing room chatting," Ramsey says with his deep voice. "That's the time we use to talk and just chill from all that's going on around us."

The two actors are part of the Broadway hit, which is making a stop at Popejoy Hall beginning Wednesday, Oct. 18, and running through Nov. 5.

"The Lion King" musical on Broadway tells the story of the young lion prince, Simba, who is destined to be king.

Simba's evil uncle, Scar, had other plans and plots to usurp the throne and kill Simba and his family.

Scar succeeds in killing Simba's father, Mufasa, and encourages Simba to flee rather than face blame for the death of his father.

Simba is saved from Scar's clutches and grows up in exile.

As the years pass, Simba and his friends, Timon and Pumbaa, live in the jungle and forget about their past.

One day, Simba's friend, Nala, arrives and tells him that Scar is abusing the animals in the kingdom.

Simba is advised by his good friend, Rafiki, to go back to the Pride Lands and confront Scar. Simba and his friends return and overthrow Scar, and Simba takes his rightful place as king.

After 25 landmark years on Broadway, "The Lion King" is one of the most popular stage musicals in the world.

Since its premiere on November 13, 1997, 28 global productions have been seen by over 112 million people.

The production has made theatrical history with six productions worldwide running 15 or more years, with four of those running 20 or more years.

It has also been performed over its lifetime in nine different languages — English, Japanese, German, Korean, French, Dutch, Spanish, Mandarin and Portuguese.

"The Lion King" won six 1998 Tony Awards.

Though Hargrave and Ramsey share the stage today, their journeys to "The Lion King" are different.

Hargrave saw the Broadway show for the first time at 11 — and instantly became intrigued.

When he began training to be an actor, he felt like "The Lion King" was so out of reach.

"Out of grad school, I auditioned and didn't get the part," Hargrave says. "The casting director stayed in contact and four years later, when the part opened, I got it."

Meanwhile, Ramsey was a Polynesian dancer in Hawaii when "The Lion King" traveled through in 2014.

The production was having an open call, yet it wasn't in his plans for a future career.

"A friend of mine was trying to get people to audition," Ramsey says. "She offered to buy me lunch. I think I did it because of that. You had to sing a non-Disney and non-Broadway song. I had about 50 panic attacks walking in. Though I was nervous, I nailed it."

Hargrave says the enthusiasm from cast and crew, as well as attendees, continues to grow decades after the story.

"It's a staple of childhood," Hargrave says. "There are so many of us that watched the animated feature when we were kids. The show means a lot to us."

Though the pair are enemies on stage, Hargrove says he has nothing but admiration for Ramsey.

"I admire Gerald so much," he says. "Gerald is the leader of our company, and he's a steady pulse of our values and care. I aspire to be like him, even though Scar kills Mufasa."

Ramsey returns the kind words to Hargrave.

"Peter is the brother everyone needs," Ramsey says. "He's uplifting. I've been in the show eight years now, minus the COVID years. I've seen a number of Scars come though and Peter comes in, and you're a little nervous of how it's going to do. Peter comes in as a puzzle piece and fits. From the way he speaks and through his work ethics, that's one of the highlights of getting to work with him."