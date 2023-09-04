Senior calendar and center directory for Sept. 2023

Sep. 4—Below is a partial list of events that may be of interest to seniors in the Columbia Basin. To review more events, visit www.columbiabasinherald.com and click on the EVENTS link near the top of the page.

Sept. 9

B Street Car Show

Have a classic? The first B Street Car Show will be held Satyurday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. as part of Farmer Consumer Awareness Day in Quincy. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and judging begins after the FCAD parade finishes up. Awards will be announced at 1:30 p.m. This portion of the FCAD festivities is sponsored by the Lavendar Boutique.

Sept. 9 & 10

Vintage Harvest in Lincoln County

Free vintage harvesting event just 2 miles east of Davenport, Wash. See the vintage equipment up close. This is the 22nd annual vintage harvest which is a benefit for the nonprofit Lincoln County Historical Society/Lincoln County Museum. Especially a great time for farmers and kids of all ages.On both days: Harvesting begins about 9:30 am, ride on equipment $1, FFA BBQ lunch $10, souvenirs, and snacks. On Saturday only: Car show, 4:30 p.m. Jesse Quandt performs country/rock/blues, 5:30 pm Sonnenberg's Harvest Dinner $30. 509-721-0803.

Sept. 12

Guided Sketching and Drawing

If you've always wanted to learn to draw, there's no time like the present. The present being a Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Moses Lake Museum & Art Center at 401 S. Balsam Street in Moses Lake will offer this $20 class led by instructor Cheryl Fall. The class will help develop or improve drawing skills through the basics of sketching. All materials are provided for this class; however, you may choose to bring your own sketchbook and/or pencils. Museum members are eligible for discounts on classes.

Sept. 16

Nonprofit Care Fair

This free portion of the Downtown Moses Lake Association's annual Sip & Stroll event is open to the public. Local nonprofits will be present to explain the work they do in the community and will be joined by artists and musicians performing live. Columbia Basin Allied Arts will have an art fair on the streets downtown. Other entertainment includes a car show, food trucks and other activities. For more information, visit www.CareMosesLake.com.

Other events of interest to seniors may be held by the senior centers around the Columbia Basin. To find out what's going on, contact the senior centers below:

Coulee City Senior Center

520 W. Douglas Street

Coulee City, WA 99115

509-632-8701

Ephrata Senior Center

www.ephrataseniorcenter.org

124 C Street NW

Ephrata, WA 98823

509-754-2382

escis4fun@gmail.com

Moses Lake Senior Center

www.moseslakeseniorcenter.org

605 E. 3rd Ave.

Moses Lake, WA 98837

509-765-1094

mlscthriftstore@yahoo.com

Othello Senior Center

755 N. 7th Ave.

Othello, WA 99344

509-488-5700

(Ritzville) H.E. Gritman Senior Center

118 W. Main Ave.

Ritzville, WA 99169

509-659-1921

Sagebrush Senior Center

www.facebook.com/sagebrushseniorcenter/

23 Desert Aire Drive SW

Desert Aire, WA 99349

509-932-4725

sbseniors23@gmail.com

Soap Lake Community & Senior Center

https://bit.ly/SLSNR

121 2nd Ave. SE

Soap Lake, WA 98851

509-246-1913

Quincy Senior Center

www.quincyseniorcenter.org

522 F St SE, Quincy, WA 98848

509-787-3231

qseniorcenter@outlook.com