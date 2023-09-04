Senior calendar and center directory for Sept. 2023
Sep. 4—Below is a partial list of events that may be of interest to seniors in the Columbia Basin. To review more events, visit www.columbiabasinherald.com and click on the EVENTS link near the top of the page.
Sept. 9
B Street Car Show
Have a classic? The first B Street Car Show will be held Satyurday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. as part of Farmer Consumer Awareness Day in Quincy. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and judging begins after the FCAD parade finishes up. Awards will be announced at 1:30 p.m. This portion of the FCAD festivities is sponsored by the Lavendar Boutique.
Sept. 9 & 10
Vintage Harvest in Lincoln County
Free vintage harvesting event just 2 miles east of Davenport, Wash. See the vintage equipment up close. This is the 22nd annual vintage harvest which is a benefit for the nonprofit Lincoln County Historical Society/Lincoln County Museum. Especially a great time for farmers and kids of all ages.On both days: Harvesting begins about 9:30 am, ride on equipment $1, FFA BBQ lunch $10, souvenirs, and snacks. On Saturday only: Car show, 4:30 p.m. Jesse Quandt performs country/rock/blues, 5:30 pm Sonnenberg's Harvest Dinner $30. 509-721-0803.
Sept. 12
Guided Sketching and Drawing
If you've always wanted to learn to draw, there's no time like the present. The present being a Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Moses Lake Museum & Art Center at 401 S. Balsam Street in Moses Lake will offer this $20 class led by instructor Cheryl Fall. The class will help develop or improve drawing skills through the basics of sketching. All materials are provided for this class; however, you may choose to bring your own sketchbook and/or pencils. Museum members are eligible for discounts on classes.
Sept. 16
Nonprofit Care Fair
This free portion of the Downtown Moses Lake Association's annual Sip & Stroll event is open to the public. Local nonprofits will be present to explain the work they do in the community and will be joined by artists and musicians performing live. Columbia Basin Allied Arts will have an art fair on the streets downtown. Other entertainment includes a car show, food trucks and other activities. For more information, visit www.CareMosesLake.com.
Other events of interest to seniors may be held by the senior centers around the Columbia Basin. To find out what's going on, contact the senior centers below:
Coulee City Senior Center
520 W. Douglas Street
Coulee City, WA 99115
509-632-8701
Ephrata Senior Center
124 C Street NW
Ephrata, WA 98823
509-754-2382
Moses Lake Senior Center
605 E. 3rd Ave.
Moses Lake, WA 98837
509-765-1094
Othello Senior Center
755 N. 7th Ave.
Othello, WA 99344
509-488-5700
(Ritzville) H.E. Gritman Senior Center
118 W. Main Ave.
Ritzville, WA 99169
509-659-1921
Sagebrush Senior Center
www.facebook.com/sagebrushseniorcenter/
23 Desert Aire Drive SW
Desert Aire, WA 99349
509-932-4725
Soap Lake Community & Senior Center
121 2nd Ave. SE
Soap Lake, WA 98851
509-246-1913
Quincy Senior Center
522 F St SE, Quincy, WA 98848
509-787-3231