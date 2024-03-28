Senator & VP Nominee Joe Lieberman’s Cause Of Death Revealed

Former U.S. senator and Vice Presidential nominee Joe Lieberman has reportedly passed away at 82, according to a statement released by the politician's family.

Lieberman, a longtime senator for Connecticut, was known as the first Jewish American to receive a nomination on the ticket of a major party.

Per Lieberman's family, his loved ones were with him at the time of his passing.

Joe Lieberman's Cause of Death Revealed

The politician died at age 82, and according to his family, he passed away following complications suffered from a fall.

According to Politico, Lieberman’s family revealed that he died “due to complications from a fall. He was 82 years old. His beloved wife, Hadassah, and members of his family were with him as he passed.”

Another statement via CBS News read, "Senator Lieberman's love of God, his family, and America endured throughout his life of service in the public interest."

During his twenty-four-year Senate tenure, Lieberman was selected to be Al Gore's running mate in the 2000 presidential election. In one of the closest races in American history, the ticket was lost.

Per the authors of “Jews in American Politics," no Jewish person "had ever sought such a lofty office."

They added that the "net effect of the nomination has been to change the perception of what is possible for Jewish candidates for office for all time."

Four years after losing his VP ticket, the politician tried to secure a Democratic presidential nomination but was unsuccessful.

In 2006, he was elected to his last term in the Senate as an independent. In the 2008 presidential contest, the late Arizona Republican Sen. John McCain thought about selecting Lieberman to be his running mate.

Rest in peace, Joe Lieberman.