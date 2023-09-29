Dianne Feinstein, the California senator with a distinguished career spanning over 30 years and a trailblazer for women in U.S. politics, passed away at age 90.

In recent months, the California Democrat had been the subject of questions concerning alleged cognitive and memory issues and was hospitalized after a "minor fall" at her home in August. Feinstein, the oldest member of the U.S. Senate, is said to have passed away in her home.

Diane Feinstein's Dies After Suffering Cognitive Issues, Falling In Her Home

The news of Feinstein's death was confirmed in a statement from her office today. Expressing that the late senator "left a legacy that was undeniable and extraordinary," the message began:

"Sadly, Senator Feinstein passed away last night at her home in Washington, D.C. Her passing is a great loss for so many, from those who loved and cared for her to the people of California that she dedicated her life to serving. Senator Feinstein never backed away from a fight for what was just and right. At the same time, she was always willing to work with anyone, even those she disagreed with, if it meant bettering the lives of Californians or the betterment of our nation."

Senator Dianne Feinstein’s Cause Of Death Revealed

The note, which the politician's chief of staff released, James Sauls, continued:

"There are few women who can be called senator, chairman, mayor, wife, mom and grandmother. Senator Feinstein was a force of nature who made an incredible impact on our country and her home state. She left a legacy that is undeniable and extraordinary. There is much to say about who she was and what she did, but for now, we are going to grieve the passing of our beloved boss, mentor and friend."

The announcement was sadly received by many people, including her political opponents. One such opponent lengthily responded to it, writing, "Politics aside. I am deeply saddened by the passing of Sen. Dianne Feinstein. And I'm sure we all are."

After noting that she "was a true trailblazer in U.S. politics while also the longest-serving woman in the Senate," the X user concluded, "She will be deeply missed by family and fans of hers from all around the world. 😔 I hope both sides of the parties can come together today to show their respects. RIP 🙏🏻."

At 90, the Senator's death is considered "natural causes."

Born in 1933 and raised in San Francisco, California, Feinstein had a long and illustrious career in public service. She was elected to the San Francisco County Board of Supervisors in 1969 and became the city's first female mayor in 1978. In 1992, she was elected as a senator.

Although she had announced plans to retire at the end of the following year, the Stanford University graduate resisted continuous calls for her to step down. She was known for her advocacy for gun control measures and her support for the assault weapons ban signed into law by President Bill Clinton in 1994.

The late Senator had also chaired the Senate Intelligence Committee and led a comprehensive review of the CIA's interrogation program following the 9/11 attacks.

In response to her passing, President Joe Biden hailed Feinstein as a "pioneering American," a "true trailblazer," and a "cherished friend." He also noted her significant contributions to U.S. history alongside her mentorship of many public servants.

Feinstein Was Called Out For Her Health Following THIS Politician's Brief Memory Failure

The last time news about a U.S. politician caused a stir, reports of Senator Mitch McConnell experiencing momentary forgetfulness during a live speech had surfaced online—the 81-year-old pauses for a few seconds in a video shared via X as if in a trance.

While it's not abnormal for a septuagenarian to experience the odd memory lapse, Americans are apparently sick of seeing it happen to him, especially since it was his second public episode.

"Look, I don't especially enjoy watching an old man suffer no matter how endlessly evil he might be, but it's pretty clear that Mitch McConnell needs to retire," one X user wrote in reaction to the scene.

Within seconds, cybercitizens began including Feinstein in their takes, with this person pointing out, "Mitch McConnell isn't well. Joe Biden isn't well. Dianne Feinstein isn't well. John Fetterman isn't well. This is all just very sad. Generally, no one over 80 should have jobs this important. Voters ultimately hold the blame, though."

At the same time, another netizen stated, "Another freezing episode for Mitch McConnell. Seriously, you all have to get him out of Congress for his health (and in general, to be honest.) He's gotta take Dianne Feinstein with him, too."