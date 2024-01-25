Senate Foe Swings At Steve Garvey In Debate And Hits One-Liner Out Of The Park

Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.) slammed baseball great Steve Garvey for evading a question about Donald Trump during their Senate debate in California this week. (Watch the video below.)

Garvey, a former MVP and World Series winner with the Los Angeles Dodgers, was the lone Republican onstage against Democratic Reps. Adam Schiff, Barbara Lee and Porter. All hope to succeed the late Dianne Feinstein to represent the state. Garvey is a longshot. The GOP has not won a U.S. Senate election in California in decades, The Associated Press noted.

According to HuffPost, Garvey defended voting for Trump in the 2016 and 2020 elections during the debate Monday in Los Angeles but was pressed to declare who he’d vote for this time in an expected rematch between Trump and President Joe Biden.

Garvey didn’t really answer, saying he’d clear up matters “when the time comes,” SFGate reported.

Porter pounced on Garvey’s evasiveness the way the ex-player attacked hanging curveballs.

“Well, California, I think what they say is true: Once a Dodger, always a Dodger,” she cracked.

Porter, who perhaps was waiting to spring that one, shared her moment on X:

Once a Dodger, always a Dodger.



Retired baseball player Steve Garvey refused to give straight answers during last night's debate, so I called him out. pic.twitter.com/dQJNowxcRl — Katie Porter (@katieporteroc) January 23, 2024

“He just chewed up two and a half minutes of the time to talk about substantive issues in this debate, and refused to answer the question,” she continued.

“Ballots go out in six weeks, Mr. Garvey. This is not the minor leagues. Who will you vote for?”

Again, Garvey didn’t bite.

“At the end of the day, it’s all a personal choice,” he said.

Garvey, 75, officially launched his campaign in October.

Laphonza Butler was appointed to fill Feinstein’s seat for the rest of her term.

Democratic U.S. Reps. Barbara Lee, Adam Schiff, Katie Porter and former baseball player Steve Garvey stand onstage during a televised debate for candidates in the Senate race to succeed the late California Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

