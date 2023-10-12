New Senate Bill Seeks to Protect Artists from AI Deepfakes

Ethan Millman
·3 min read
0
drake-AI-senate-bill.jpg Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert - Credit: Prince Williams/Wireimage

A newly proposed bipartisan senate bill seeks to bring greater legal protection to actors and recording artists by discouraging the use of AI-generated deepfakes without their permission.

If passed, the “Nurture Originals, Foster Art, and Keep Entertainment Safe Act — or NO FAKES Act — would hold those who produce AI deepfakes liable in civil claims if the original artist were to pursue legal action over the unauthorized use of their likeness.

More from Rolling Stone

The bill was sponsored by senators Chris Coons, Marsha Blackburn, Amy Klobuchar and Thom Tillis.

AI has been a hot-button topic across the music, film, and television industries. Songs featuring voice-cloned vocals of artists like Drake, the Weeknd, and Bad Bunny have gone viral this year — albeit, to the concern of record companies like Universal Music Group, which have called for streaming services to take down music that features their artists’ voices without permission. Still, the industry has looked on with cautious optimism that other AI tools that help generate melodies and beats or mix records could help with the creation process. (Read More: How to Make A Viral AI Hit.)

Ghostwriter, the anonymous songwriter responsible for the viral Drake and Weeknd-cloned track “Heart on My Sleeve,” spoke with Billboard this week, saying that they expect AI tracks to continue — and for the music industry to adapt accordingly.

“These songs are going to live somewhere because the fans want them. We’ve experienced that with Ghostwriter,” Ghostwriter said. “The song is not available anymore by us, but I was just out in my area and heard someone playing “Heart on My Sleeve” in their car as they drove by. One way or another, we as the music industry need to come to terms with the fact that good music is always going to win. The consumer and the listener are always in the seat of power.”

Meanwhile, in film and television, screenwriters and actors both cited concerns about the use of AI in their negotiations with producers and studios amid the ongoing Hollywood strikes.

The language in the draft bill states that those who violate the rule would be on the hook for $5,000 per violation or the damages suffered by the party who brought the claim forward. The bill currently lists several exemptions for liability, including use for news, public affairs, sports broadcasts, documentaries, and other historical or biographical works.

The RIAA, which represents the major record companies and launched the Human Artistry Campaign earlier this year to advocate for artist-forward AI policies, lauded the new proposal in a statement.

“Our industry has long embraced technology and innovation, including AI, but many of the recent generative AI models infringe on rights – essentially instruments of theft rather than constructive tools aiding human creativity,” the RIAA said. We applaud Senators Coons, Blackburn, Tillis, and Klobuchar for recognizing that unauthorized uses of one’s name, image, likeness, and voice are a clear threat to artists, songwriters, performers, authors, journalists, photographers, and the entire creative community. We look forward to engaging in a robust bipartisan process with a strong bill that effectively protects against this illegal and immoral misappropriation of fundamental rights that protect human achievement.”

Best of Rolling Stone

Click here to read the full article.

Recommended Stories

  • How an AI deepfake ad of MrBeast ended up on TikTok

    AI deepfakes are getting so good that a fraudulent MrBeast ad slipped past TikTok's ad moderation technology to end up on the platform. MrBeast (a 25-year-old named Jimmy Donaldson with more subscribers than any other individual on YouTube) got famous by creating increasingly absurd stunt videos in which he gives people free homes and cars with no strings attached (so long as they agree to be in his video). Lots of people are getting this deepfake scam ad of me… are social media platforms ready to handle the rise of AI deepfakes?

  • TikTok debuts new tools and technology to label AI content

    As more creators turn to AI for their artistic expression, there's also a broader push for transparency around when AI was involved in content creation. To address this concern, TikTok announced today it will launch a new tool that will allow creators to label their AI-generated content and will begin testing other ways to label AI-generated content automatically. Of course, TikTok had already updated its policy to address synthetic media, which requires people to label AI content that contains realistic images, audio or video, like deepfakes, to help viewers contextualize the video and prevent the spread of misleading info.

  • You can now generate AI images directly in the Google Search bar

    As long as you've opted-in to Google SGE, the search bar will double as a generative AI image prompt.

  • Google's AI-powered search experience can now generate images, write drafts

    Google's AI-powered search feature, SGE (Search Generative Experience), is gaining some new skills, starting today. The AI feature, which introduces a conversational mode in Search, is now going to be able to generate images using prompts directly in SGE similar to rival Bing's support of OpenAI's DALLE-E 3. In addition, SGE will now allow users to write drafts within SGE where you can customize the output to be longer or shorter or change the tone of the writing to be more serious or casual. The new features come on the heels of a series of rapid-fire updates to SGE as the pace of AI technology development quickens.

  • NFL picks against the spread: Patriots' season looks like it can't be salvaged

    Can the Patriots turn their season around?

  • Here's the car that sparked a massive 1,500-vehicle fire at London airport car park

    A “‘diesel-powered” automobile, and not an EV, sparked the big 1,500-car fire earlier this week at Luton airport’s parking lot near London.

  • Israeli biotech startup mana.bio launches AI-fueled programmable drug therapy

    Israeli biotech startup Mana.bio has been planning to launch its programmable drug treatment solution for months, and decided to forge ahead in spite of the attacks that happened this past weekend in the country. The company is using an AI-driven approach called liquid nanoparticles (LNP) to create unique programmable drug treatments. “Mana.bio's integrated experimental and machine learning platform enables the discovery of smarter, faster, more precise delivery formulations to unlock the field of nucleic acid-based and genetic medicines,” company co-founder and CEO Yogev Debbi said in a statement.

  • How the House speaker election might work

    House Republicans could hold a vote as early as Thursday on Steve Scalise’s nomination for speaker, but the Louisiana Republican does not yet have the support needed to win a majority on the House floor.

  • Upfront's Kobie Fuller is reimagining the blog post with the interactivity of generative AI

    Kobie Fuller, whose day job is general partner at Upfront Ventures, thinks there may be a way to bring the blog into the modern age by taking advantage of the interactivity of generative AI. Fuller’s idea centers around taking the notion of a blog post and making it a confined micro topic that users could explore by interacting with a bot. “Through the power of AI, what we are now able to do is take a standard long-form post and turn it into many different formats once we make the effort of constructing a sophisticated micro AI conversation that can adapt [to user queries],” Fuller told TechCrunch.

  • Yepic fail: This startup promised not to make deepfakes without consent, but did anyway

    U.K.-based startup Yepic AI claims to use "deepfakes for good" and promises to "never reenact someone without their consent." In an unsolicited email pitch to a TechCrunch reporter, a representative for Yepic AI shared two "deepfaked" videos of the reporter, who had not given consent to having their likeness reproduced. Yepic AI said in the pitch email that it "used a publicly available photo" of the reporter to produce two deepfaked videos of them speaking in different languages.