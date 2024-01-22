Sen. Tim Scott Announces Engagement To Mindy Noce, And Marjorie Taylor Greene Approves

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), a former candidate for president, may have found a permanent running mate.

The South Carolina lawmaker announced Sunday that he and girlfriend Mindy Noce got engaged, prompting a “Congratulations!” from far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.).

“She said YES,” Scott wrote on X with a picture of himself on one knee before Noce on the beach. “Mindy, thank you for making me the luckiest man in the world.”

Scott punctuated his X post with scripture: “He who finds a wife finds what is good and receives favor from the Lord.”

Scott publicly introduced Noce, a previously married Charleston interior designer and mother of three, at a Republican debate in November when he was still in the race. At the time Scott was the only bachelor running ― a point of concern for potential donors. He suspended his campaign later that month.

In September Scott told Fox News: “I have a wonderful girlfriend and we have a wonderful relationship. The good news is, God has blessed me with a smart Christian woman.”

The couple’s engagement on Kiawah Island was followed by a celebratory dinner and Noce attended church wearing her engagement ring the next morning, a Scott spokesperson told the New York Times.

Scott on Friday endorsed Donald Trump for president, forsaking former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who appointed Scott to his Senate seat in 2012.

