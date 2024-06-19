Selma plans weekend welcome home parade for 'The Voice' champ Asher HaVon

While watching him on TV for several months, Selma sent much love Asher HaVon’s way in Los Angeles. The volume of messages was overwhelming, so much so that he probably still hasn’t had time to work his way through them.

This weekend, HaVon’s hometown will have a chance to get up close and personal with the season 25 winner of NBC’s “The Voice.” HaVon will get a hero’s welcome in Selma on Saturday, June 22.

“Thank you for your love. Thank you for your support. I pray I continue to make you proud,” HaVon, 31, said to Selma shortly after the win in May, speaking to the Advertiser from LA. At that same time, he announced he’d be home to sing this weekend.

Asher HaVon of Selma, the season 25 champion of NBC's "The Voice," returns to Selma on Saturday, June 22, for a celebration and concert.

But the concert’s just part of a full day planned to honor HaVon.

After a sold-out meet and greet event from 2-4 p.m., a welcome home parade starts at 6 p.m. at Selma’s City Hall, going from Broad Street to Water Avenue. Parade guests are encouraged to bring things like posters, streamers and balloons to cheer him on.

After the parade, there's a free concert at Selma’s riverfront amphitheater, with vendors, food trucks and a kids play area. Along with HaVon, the concert will feature performances by Mark Taylor, Timeria Tee-Tee Baker, plus DJ Barack and special guest Alyssa Crosby. Gates for the concert open at 7 p.m., and the music starts at 8 p.m.

Concert goers should be aware that there is a clear bag policy in effect at the amphitheater — clear totes, plastic storage bags, and small clutch bags.­ All guests will enter through security checkpoints and be screened. Guests are invited to bring seat cushions, lawn chairs, blankets and coolers. No glass bottles or containers will be allowed. All beverages should be served in cups.

While this is an all-ages event, all children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

The concert is part of the Levitt Amp Selma Music Series, happening every second and fourth Saturday in Selma now through Oct. 26. HaVon’s appearance at it isn’t just a result of his win. In fact, he said it was booked about a month before HaVon was revealed as “The Voice” champion in May.

For more information about the series, visit levitt.org/amp-selma-al.

