Selma Blair's inspirational debut on 'Dancing With the Stars' leaves everyone in tears

Almost four years after revealing her multiple sclerosis diagnosis, Selma Blair made her dancing debut on Monday’s premiere of Dancing With the Stars. Blair’s appearance on the competition show, which is now airing exclusively on Disney+, was encouraged by her doctors. As a result of MS, she has lost feeling in her left leg which causes balance issues for her. Despite the physical challenges, she wanted to perform.

“I have underestimated me in the past and I have proved myself wrong,” Blair said. “So don’t underestimate me.”

Selma Blair attends the Vanity Fair afterparty following the 2019 Academy Awards. (Photo: Reuters/Danny Moloshok)

She was paired with her real-life neighbor Sasha Farber. Together, they danced the Viennese waltz to David Cook's "Time of My Life,” starting with Blair letting go of her cane. It was a powerful performance, especially for Carrie Ann Inaba, who fought back tears while discussing it.

“I’m just so touched as somebody who is from the invisible illness community,” Inaba said. “Seeing you come out here with your circumstances and just making everyone aware that you are fully able to do and achieve anything you put your mind to.”

The judges all gave Blair scores of 7, for a total of 28 points. She finished the night tied for third place.

“I’m so grateful.” Blair said. “I’ve never danced and this is a dream come true, so thank you.”

Dancing With the Stars streams Mondays at 8 p.m. on Disney+.

