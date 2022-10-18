Selma Blair withdraws from 'Dancing With the Stars' for health reasons: 'I pushed as far as I could'

Nobody was eliminated Monday on Dancing With the Stars, but only because Selma Blair withdrew from the competition. The actress, who revealed her multiple sclerosis diagnosis in 2018, has been an inspiration to viewers throughout the competition. However, doctors have been monitoring her health since she began and have noticed excessive damage to her body.

“I can’t go on with the competition,” Blair told her partner, Sasha Farber. “I pushed as far as I could.”

The Cruel Intentions star explained that her chronic illness has made her more susceptible to significant injury.

“My body is definitely taking a hit,” Blair said. “It’s way too much for the safety of my bones. There’s just intensive bone trauma and inflammation among rips and tears. So I could do extensive damage, that of course I do not want.”

Before exiting, however, Blair wanted to perform one last dance with Farber. There wasn’t a dry eye in the house as she waltzed around the ballroom.

Following the dance, head judge Len Goodman said to Blair, “This competition is tough for everyone. But if the others have climbed hills, you have climbed mountains.”

Selma Blair has been such an incredible advocate for people living with chronic illnesses, and Sasha has been such a supportive partner accommodating her when he can. I’m so proud of her strength and courage. #DWTS — gem nye ✨🍃💀👻🎃🦇🔮🕸 (@MixedPiglet) October 18, 2022

The final performance was emotional for fans, who were proud of Blair for what she accomplished. One person tweeted, “Selma went out like a queen, she really made everyone in that audience feel something tonight.”

selma went out like a queen,, she really made everyone in that audience feel something tonight #dwts pic.twitter.com/zWeP8k2aaR — talia (@evilvillanelle) October 18, 2022

After the performance, Blair breathed a sigh of relief. “I don’t want there to be something serious,” she explained. “Because I am a mom and I don’t want to get laid up again, because I’m afraid I won’t get back, is the truth. I’m afraid I won’t get back to anything.”

Story continues

Even though her score was technically irrelevant, it didn’t seem that way when all the judges gave her perfect 10s. But that wasn't the only thing she prized from the night, as she got to teach her son a lesson in life.

“Arthur, I love you the most,” she said, while hugging him. “And I just want to say I loved this. And sometimes there’s gonna be uncomfortable things for you in life and you just do it with a smile.”

Dancing With the Stars streams Mondays at 8 p.m. on Disney+.

Checkout Simu Liu's funny reaction to 'Filipinos' answer on 'Celebrity Jeopardy!':

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram. And check out our host, Kylie Mar, on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.