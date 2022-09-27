Selma Blair stuns with cartwheel and splits on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Selma Blair’s inspirational journey continued on Dancing With the Stars, Monday, as the actress battling multiple sclerosis danced an amazing jive.

“There’s hurdles we have to cross. I say, ‘Okay, you gotta kick with the left foot.’ And she’s like, ‘Okay, but I can’t really feel my left leg.’” “I don’t feel it unless I touch it. So…” “So we’ve come with indicators in our arms, which means the left and the right.”

Blair’s Cruel Intentions co-star-turned-best-friend, Sarah Michelle Gellar, could be seen in the audience fighting back emotions. The judges were

“There’s no other way to say it except you make it look so much easier than it must be for you,” said judge Carrie Ann Inaba. “That is such an amazing feat.”

Viewers were also impressed with Blair’s moves, as one person tweeted, “Selma Blair just did a cartwheel to a split on DWTS and I am absolutely in awe of her strength and perseverance.”

As for Blair, just being able to dance has been special.

“It’s been amazing,” she said. “I haven’t been able to invert for years. I used to be a gymnast when I was little…little little, 50 years ago! It was amazing to at least start to really play and just really have the best time. I just loved it.”