Selma Blair Shares Candid Health Update Amid MS Remission: 'I Hurt All The Time'

Selma Blair is embracing gratitude amid her continued health challenges. The actress shared a rare update on how she's managing her multiple sclerosis since entering remission in 2021, telling followers in a candid Instagram video on Jan. 30 that she's still navigating other physical and emotional difficulties despite her illness remaining under control. "I'm doing well," she shared. "Tired. When people say, 'What do you want to do with your life?' It still makes me sad that I just want to sleep. There's no complaining. But I don't know if I'll ever have the coordination or balance or stamina that I want to." Selma explained that she's also treating her Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, a condition which affects connective tissues and can cause sufferers to have overly flexible joints so she's not able to stretch to relieve muscle discomfort. "I hurt all the time," she explained. "I say that for you people that hurt also. Like, I get it. And for all of us just aging, it hurts."

