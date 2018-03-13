Selma Blair says she was 'joking' about Cameron Diaz retiring

Cameron Diaz has apparently not retired after all (Credit: Getty)

Selma Blair has said that recent remarks she made about Cameron Diaz retiring from acting were simply ‘a joke’.

News of Diaz’s retirement was soon widely reported across the media.

Blair, who starred with Diaz in the movie The Sweetest Thing, said that Diaz had revealed her plans over a lunch.

“I had lunch with Cameron the other day. We were reminiscing about [The Sweetest Thing]. I would have liked to do a sequel but Cameron’s retired from acting. She’s like ‘I’m done,’” she told a reporter.

“I mean, she doesn’t need to make any more films. She has a pretty great life, I don’t know what it would take to bring her back. She’s happy.”

But in a clarifying tweet, Blair wrote: “BREAKING NEWS.

“Guys please, I was making a joke in an interview. CAMERON DIAZ is NOT retiring from ANYTHING.

“And for more breaking news: I am NOW retiring from being Cameron Diaz’s spokesperson.”

☎️‍ BREAKING NEWS . Guys please, I was making a joke in an interview. CAMERON DIAZ is NOT retiring from ANYTHING. And for more breaking news: I am NOW retiring from being Cameron Diaz’s spokesperson. — Selma Blair (@SelmaBlair) March 12, 2018





She added in a later post on Instagram: “I have had some inquiries related to an interview I did.

“In response to if the girls were gonna do a #sweetesthing part deux. I jokingly said #camerondiaz was retired.

“But I did brag about having lunch with her. Who wouldn’t?”





The 45-year-old star of films like Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle and The Gangs of New York recently married musician Benji Madden, and has somewhat retreated from the world of movies.

Her last appearance was in 2014’s remake of Annie.

