Selma Blair Praised for Candidly Sharing Her Makeup Application Struggles While Battling MS

Celebrities and fans alike are praising Selma Blair for keeping a positive attitude in the wake of her multiple sclerosis diagnosis.

The actress, 46, documented her degrading motor skills as she gave the world a candid look at the everyday struggle she faces when applying makeup.

“My fine motor skills aren’t like, fine at this moment so I just want to say I’m gonna probably give a makeup tutorial never. But if I do then you know I’m just really trying to have fun cause I notice I put my makeup on in the morning and all day people are rubbing my face — friends — and I say whatcha doin’? And they’re like, ‘Just a little makeup.’ And then my manager just said maybe I better not do this,” Blair began on her Instagram Story.

The video cut off as she grabbed for a brush, so the actress posted the rest of the clip — her silly solution to applying makeup with MS — on her Instagram feed.

“I couldn’t make this get onto my ig story cause… I don’t know. But here is my solution to applying makeup with a lack of fine motor skills. #laugh and feel free to reapply my makeup. #makeuptutorial #real,” Blair captioned the video.

In the clip, the actress held up a large, fluffy makeup brush and said, “People. Brush. Big. Bronzer,” before jokingly swirling the tool all over her face and giggling at the same time.

Selma Blair/Instagram More

Once she finished Blair was all smiles for the camera saying, “There! Done. Stop. Bye!”

Friends applauded the actress’ positivity and lighthearted video in the comments. Kris Jenner wrote, “What a ROCKSTAR you are… I adore you….sending you tons of love today my girl…🥰🙏❤️❣️❣️❣️❣️” to which Blair replied, “@krisjenner better send some bronzer😂😂😂😂.”

Debra Messing said, “OMG you are so funny! I love you so much Selma.” Brooke Shields chimed in saying, “You are so beautiful you don’t need make[up] but I agree with a big brush always. Love you. B.” Tracee Ellis Ross added, “@selmablair you are a dream 😍😍.”

Blair first revealed in October that she was diagnosed with the disease, and has since opened up on social media about the challenging moments she has faced. After sharing the news, the star made her first public appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party in February wearing a multicolored Ralph & Russo Couture gown while carrying a custom cane to support her movement.

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage More