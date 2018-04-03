Selma Blair posts picture with Buffy and Joey Potter, admits she auditioned for both roles

Selma Blair says she auditioned to play Buffy Summers and Joey Potter

Thanks to her roles in Cruel Intentions, Legally Blonde and The Sweetest Thing, Selma Blair is considered a Hollywood darling of the late ’90s early ’00s.

But it turns out she could have been more iconic if she had landed two of the most coveted roles on television at the time.

Blair has revealed that she auditioned to play both Joey Potter in Dawson’s Creek and the titular role in Buffy the Vampire Slayer but, as we know, lost out to Katie Holmes and Sarah Michelle Gellar.

Not that there’s any hard feelings as the actress posted a throwback photo with Sarah and Katie to mark the #CreekWeek celebration of Dawson’s Creek.

“I have always admired these ladies,” Selma captioned the post. “Even if I didn’t get the part of #joeypotter. That role was all @katieholmes212 and I loved watching her from the start.





“I auditioned for #Buffy but didn’t even come close. But I have a friend for life love you @sarahmgellar this was the night we won #bestkiss #mtvmovieawards2000 (sic).”

Selma went onto star in Cruel Intentions opposite Gellar which earned them the Best Kiss at the 2000 MTV Awards, which she mentions in her post.

Blair, whose latest role is in Mom and Dad opposite Nicolas Cage, also reunited with her The Sweetest Thing co-stars Cameron Diaz and Christina Applegate for a chat about the 2002 movie.

They all agreed that the only people they’d want to star in a reboot or continuation is them, despite Christina admitting she was semi-retired and Cameron saying she is fully retired.

“I’m not retired,” Selma told EW. “This movie did not propel me to retirement status, so I’m in for the reboot.”

