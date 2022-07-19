Selma Blair says if 'Legally Blonde' had ended with Elle and Vivian holding hands, 'I would've loved that so much'

Selma Blair talks Legally Blonde. (Photo: Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Christian Siriano)

Selma Blair would have been in favor of Legally Blonde ending with Elle Woods and her one-time rival, Vivian (played by Blair), holding hands on a beach.

Actresses Jessica Cauffiel and Alanna Ubach both told the New York Times last summer for an oral history on the comedy's 20th anniversary that they remembered such a scene having been the original ending planned for the box office hit. "The insinuation was either they were best friends or they had gotten together romantically," Cauffiel said.

Screenwriters Karen McCullah and Kirsten Smith told Yahoo Entertainment in July 2021 that the story was not true. However, Blair was asked if she remembers anything like that during an interview this month on Evan Ross Katz's podcast, Shut Up Evan.

"No, but I love that idea! What fun," Blair said, adding that she's friends with the writers. "I would've loved that so much."

Selma Blair plays Vivian and Reese Witherspoon plays Elle in 2001's Legally Blonde. (Photo: Everett Collection)

She also addressed plans for Legally Blonde 3, which is still in the works. Screenwriter Mindy Kaling told Yahoo Entertainment last month that the team hopes to have the script for the new installment completed by mid-summer.

Already, Blair is in favor of some screen time for Vivian.

"I'm hoping that I at least get to make a cameo," she said. "I'm hoping, hoping that that legacy can continue, because that was… talk about the good things in life. That movie is one of the good things in life. It's a highlight. Like, I really feel like, 'Yeah, my obit's gonna look OK.'"

Blair appeared in many popular movies of that late '90s/early aughts era, including Cruel Intentions, Can't Hardly Wait and, as a voice on the phone talking to Sarah Michelle Gellar's Cici, in Scream 2.

When Katz asked Blair about Scream's lead actress, Neve Campbell, recently saying that she won't be part of the upcoming Scream 6 because the salary she was offered "did not equate to the value that I have brought to the franchise," Blair replied, "Good for her!" She added that a man likely wouldn't be in such a position.

"It's hard to do. It's hard to stand up without people misunderstanding it and not valuing, not knowing, really, what your worth is and having to be the one to do it," the Mean Baby author said. "I hope… that they don't continue lowballing the people that don't deserve it, especially a lot of women who have really made their mark and deserve to be seen."

Selma Blair said she gets mistaken for Scream star Neve Campbell. (Photo: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Netflix )

Turns out, Blair is a huge fan of Campbell in general.

"I love her also because, like, people think I'm her a lot. I think cause we're brunette or maybe, like, a broad jaw or things… I find her gorgeous, so I'm fine with that," Blair said. "But people do a lot say they loved me in Scream, and I'm like, 'Yeah, thanks.'" They also tell her they loved Party of Five.

But for all the memorable parts Blair has played, there's one that she wishes she could've done.

"It was a Requiem for a Dream I wanted so much," Blair said. "It was one of the first Darren Aronofsky [films]. That script was so brilliant, so dark, so true to people's… the way we're wired, especially when you are in dark and desperate situations.... It was really haunting and beautiful, and it was before a stage of when, kind of, there were more dark things being explored. It was the first of its kind, and I had a wild crush on Jared Leto. I knew he'd be in it."

Specifically, Blair noted, she was a fan of Leto's Jordan Catalano character on My So-Called Life.

"And I went in a few times, and I was close to it but, you know, they met Jennifer Connelly and, you know, it was done," she said. "And I loved the movie with her in it."