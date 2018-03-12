    Selma Blair explains Cameron Diaz retirement comment was a joke

    By Julia Hunt, Press Association Entertainment Correspondent
    Blair and Diaz co-starred in The Sweetest Thing in 2002.

    Selma Blair has hastily backtracked after accidentally suggesting her former co-star Cameron Diaz was retiring from acting.

    The actress said in an interview that her friend Diaz was quitting the profession, triggering a slew of news stories.

    But she has now posted a message on Twitter explaining that she was only joking, and quipped that she was now retiring from being Diaz’s spokeswoman.

    She wrote: “BREAKING NEWS.

    “Guys please, I was making a joke in an interview. CAMERON DIAZ is NOT retiring from ANYTHING.

    “And for more breaking news: I am NOW retiring from being Cameron Diaz’s spokesperson.”

    The actresses co-starred in 2002’s The Sweetest Thing.

    Blair said on Instagram: “I have had some inquiries related to an interview I did.

    “In response to if the girls were gonna do a #sweetesthing part deux. I jokingly said #camerondiaz was retired.

    “But I did brag about having lunch with her. Who wouldn’t?”

    Diaz, 45, was last seen on the big screen in Annie in 2014.