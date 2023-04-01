Selling Sunset 's Mary Fitzgerald Shares She Suffered Septic Miscarriage

Corinne Heller
·2 min read

Selling Sunset cast member Mary Fitzgerald has revealed that amid her journey to have a second child, she suffered a miscarriage with complications that warranted surgery.

In an emotional March 31 Instagram video, the Netflix reality star said that she and husband Romain Bonnet conceived during a trip to Bali. "Unfortunately, that didn't work out," she said. "On top of the miscarriage, also had what they apparently call septic miscarriage, so I had to go in for surgery for that."

The 42-year-old continued, "I've been very silent for a long time, but the reason why I'm speaking out now is because I do realize how common this is and how many people go through this, and it is not easy. I needed a minute because there's so many eyes on me and everyone judges. It has been rough to say the least."

Mary, who has a 26-year-old son, Austin Babbitt, from a previous relationship, expressed optimism that she and Romain will eventually succeed in expanding their family. "But there's still hope," she said, tearfully. "I'm going to continue to share [my journey] and we are going to have very good news very soon."

The Love Lives of Selling Sunset Stars

The reality star, who began fertility treatments more than a year ago, offered more words of support for others who have suffered pregnancy losses.

"It's not always sunshine and butterflies, and that is ok," she wrote. "I wanted to share this in the hopes of letting others know they are not alone. I promised I would be truthful and keep you guys updated. I have been asked some questions, and finally found it within me to address this. We won't be giving up… and if this message speaks to you in any way or you are feeling down, helpless, alone… please know we are in this together. Hang in there..."

Mary's post received a slew of sympathetic comments, including from her husband. "It's just the beginning of our journey my princess," Romain wrote, "and i promise I will always be here to support you in every step of the way."

Romain Bonnet, Mary Fitzgerald
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Vivienne Tam

Former Selling Sunset star Maya Vander, who suffered a stillbirth after 38 weeks of pregnancy with her third child in December 2021 and had a miscarriage six months later, also commented on Mary's post.

"Sending love!!" she wrote. "Sorry you had to experience it."

In addition, several other Selling Sunset stars also offered words of encouragement. "You are so loved and supported," wrote Chrishell Stause, while Emma Hernan and Heather Rae El Moussa both commented, "Love you."

And one of their Oppenheim Group Real Estate bosses, Brett Oppenheim, wrote to Mary, "We will always be here to support you and Romain, through anything. Love you."

