Selling Sunset 's Christine Quinn Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child: 'Cannot Wait to Be a Mom'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jeff Nelson
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Christine Quinn manifested motherhood!

The Selling Sunset star, 31, is pregnant and currently expecting her first child with husband Christian Richard, PEOPLE confirms.

"We happily can share the news that we are going to be parents!" Quinn tells PEOPLE exclusively. "I'm a firm believer in manifesting my dreams and 'til this day, have always done so. This beautiful pregnancy was manifested. We knew that we wanted to create a family in 2021 and I envisioned myself pregnant as I did my daily meditations."

"We are so grateful to be expecting our first child," she adds. "I'm so ready for what this next chapter holds and cannot wait to be a mom!"

Quinn says her baby on the way is a "night owl, like me, and moves mainly around at night." And her cravings thus far? "Fresh fruit, pizza with ranch (but not just any pizza — it must be Pizza Hut pizza!) and tons of Dr. Pepper," the mom-to-be shares.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

RELATED GALLERY: Who's Due Next? Celebs Who Are Expecting

Quinn tied the knot with her businessman husband, 41, in a gothic winter wonderland–themed ceremony held Dec. 15, 2019, in Los Angeles. The reality star shared details of the secret nuptials exclusively with PEOPLE in April.

"I waited to share details from our special day until now," Quinn said at the time of the wedding. "We wanted to get married in December to start off the New Year [as husband and wife]. And a winter wonderland theme with a wicked twist is memorable forever."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ChristineQuinn (@thechristinequinn)

"We're so similar in all the ways that matter," she added about Richard, whom she met through a mutual friend. "We are both creative, driven, entrepreneurial and have always lived by our own rules."

Quinn previously told the U.K. outlet Metro in August about her desire to become a mother — and her excitement for possibly having sons one day.

"I absolutely love kids," she said. "I want two, I would love two boys. I can't even imagine trying to tame a little Christine! I always wanted two little boys just because I'm actually quite a tomboy myself. ... I love all the boys stuff, I always have."

Latest Stories

  • Demi Lovato opens up about overdose in trailer for new doc: 'I had 3 strokes. I had a heart attack.'

    Lovato has spoken before about having struggled with addiction since her teen years.

  • ‘Mom’ to End With Season 8 at CBS

    “Mom” will end its run on CBS this year at the conclusion of Season 8, Variety has learned. That means that the season finale currently scheduled for May 6 will now serve as the series finale. The show had been renewed for Seasons 7 and 8 in early 2019. News of the show’s conclusion comes […]

  • Create a true home theater experience with this 120-inch projector screen—it's on sale for $20!

    Give your TV a break, and upgrade your at-home viewing experience with this projector screen from Amazon.

  • Rush Limbaugh, conservative radio titan, dies of lung cancer at age 70

    Rush Limbaugh, talk titan and Republican kingmaker, died at age 70 of lung cancer at his Palm Beach County home in Florida.

  • ‘Constantine’ Series in the Works at HBO Max

    A “Constantine” series is in early development at HBO Max, Variety has learned from sources. The search is currently on for an actor to lead the series in the role of John Constantine, with Guy Bolton attached to write. According to sources, the show would tie in to the “Justice League Dark” series that is […]

  • HFPA to Golden Globe Nominees: Stay Home for Live Telecast, No Partying Outside Household (EXCLUSIVE)

    The Hollywood Foreign Press Association wants the nominees of the 78th Golden Globes to stay home and be safe. Just last week, the HFPA invited presenters to appear in person at the Beverly Hilton or New York’s Rainbow Room on the big night. But it’s a different story for nominees, as word comes that […]

  • Jennifer Garner to Star in Body Switch Comedy ‘Family Leave’ at Netflix

    Jennifer Garner will star in a comedy for Netflix called “Family Leave” in which she and her entire family have swapped bodies with another family on the other side of the world. “Family Leave” is based on a book by Amy Krouse Rosenthal called “Bedtime For Mommy.” Krouse Rosenthal also wrote the book “Yes Day,” which Netflix has also made into an upcoming film that also stars Garner. In “Family Leave,” when the Brenners wake up to a full family body switch, they quickly realize the same thing has happened to a family on the other side of the world. They must unite with this group of strangers and determine how to undo the body switch, all while hilariously navigating daily life in a different body before it is too late. Also Read: Tim Burton-Directed Wednesday Addams Series Set at Netflix Victoria Strouse will write the screenplay. No director is attached. Garner will also produce “Family Leave,” as will Nicole King for Linden Entertainment and Lawrence Grey and Ben Everard for Grey Matter Productions. Jason Brian Rosenthal is executive producing. Garner’s “Yes Day” will debut on Netflix on March 12. She’s also set to star in “The Adam Project” from director Shawn Levy that co-stars Ryan Reynolds, Zoe Saldana and Mark Ruffalo. Read original story Jennifer Garner to Star in Body Switch Comedy ‘Family Leave’ at Netflix At TheWrap

  • Girls5eva Is About to Be the Girl Group Show Of Our Dreams

    Watch a new promo clip from Peacock's Girls5eva, starring Sara Bareilles, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Busy Philipps and Paula Pell as a former '90s girl group.

  • ‘Paddington 3’ Officially in the Works

    “Paddington 3” — a new entry in the beloved movie series — is in active development, representatives from Studiocanal told Variety: “We can confirm Studiocanal is working very hard on film 3 with the utmost craft and care — as with film 1 and 2.” Last week, in an interview on BBC Radio 2’s “The Zoe […]

  • Tim Burton-Directed Wednesday Addams Series Set at Netflix

    Netflix has ordered a live-action series that will feature Wednesday Addams, the gothic family’s daughter, which will be directed by Tim Burton. Netflix describes “Wednesday” as a “sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Wednesday’s attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.” The character was most notably played by Christina Ricci in films “The Addams Family” and “Addams Family Values.” Lisa Loring starred as the character in the 1960s “Addams Family” TV series, and Chloë Grace Moretz voices her in the most recent animated films. Depending on the adaptation, Wednesday is either the older or younger sister to her brother, Pugsly. Along with directing, Burton will executive produce alongside “Smallville” creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, who will serve as head writers and showrunners. Additional executive producers include Andrew Mittman for 1.21, Kevin Miserocchi, Kayla Alpert, Jonathan Glickman for Glickmania, and Gail Berman. The series is from MGM/UA Television. Also Read: Michael Keaton Drama 'Worth' Picked Up by Netflix and Obamas' Higher Ground Productions “The Addams Family,” first created by cartoonist Charles Addams in 1938, has had numerous on-screen iterations. The most notable version came in the 1990s with a pair of live-action films starring Ricci, Raul Julia, Anjelica Huston, Christopher Lloyd. There was also an animated TV series around that same time. The most recent version has been a computer-animated film in 2019, with a sequel planned for 2021. Burton is known for similar films to “Addams Family’s” general gothic-comedy tone such as “Edward Scissorhands,” “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and “Beatlejuice.” Read original story Tim Burton-Directed Wednesday Addams Series Set at Netflix At TheWrap

  • Michelle Pfeiffer disappeared from movies for 5 years. Here's why she's back.

    Pfeiffer, now 62, says, "I'm at an age when the parts are getting more interesting again for me."

  • Kristen Wiig, Joaquin Phoenix, Cynthia Erivo, Awkwafina named Golden Globes presenters

    This year's Golden Globes will reunite previous nominees and winners as presenters: Joaquin Phoenix, Cynthia Erivo, Renée Zellweger and Awkwafina.

  • ‘The Neighborhood,’ ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ Renewed at CBS

    “The Neighborhood” has been renewed for Season 4 and “Bob Hearts Abishola” has been renewed for Season 3 at CBS. Both shows currently air as part of the broadcaster’s Monday night comedy block. “We’re extremely proud of these two comedies, and delighted to bring them back next season,” said Thom Sherman, senior executive vice president […]

  • 'Bachelor' alum Demi Burnett apologizes for wearing Confederate flag jacket: 'That's ignorance'

    Demi Burnett, who starred on Colton Underwood's season, said she's "disgusted" and "embarrassed."

  • Heather Rae Young Sets the Record Straight on Her Tarek El Moussa Butt Tattoo

    Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa talked about the Selling Sunset star's new ink that made headlines last week, wedding planning and more on Daily Pop.

  • Buffalo Bill's house from 'Silence of the Lambs' is now a B&B: 'Book your stay now ... or else you'll get the hose again'

    The Pennsylvania home hit the market last fall.

  • Regina King to Star in Shirley Chisholm Biopic for Writer-Director John Ridley

    Academy Award-winning filmmaker John Ridley will write and direct the biopic “Shirley” with Regina King set to star as the U.S.’s first Black Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm, Participant announced on Wednesday. Regina King and Reina King of Royal Ties Productions will produce. Jeff Skoll and Anikah McLaren will executive produce. Production is expected to begin later this year. “Shirley” centers on the dynamic presidential campaign launched in 1972 by America’s first Black congresswoman, Shirley Chisholm, who was recently featured in FX’s “Mrs. America” — earning Uzo Aduba an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series. Based on her life story rights through an exclusive agreement with the Chisholm estate, the film offers an intimate, behind-the-scenes portrait of one of the most ground-breaking political leaders of our time during a seminal period in modern American history. Also Read: Danai Gurira to Star in Film of Pioneering Presidential Candidate Shirley Chisholm “Shirley Chisholm’s fearless determination has been an inspiration to so many of us, and with this film we hope to inspire many generations to come,” Regina King said in a statement to TheWrap. “To collaborate once again with my friend and mentor, John Ridley, and the team at Participant, makes this decade-long journey even sweeter.” Ridley added: “Regina’s passion for bringing a complete and very human portrait of Shirley to life has been evident since literally the day we first met. I’m very thankful to both Regina and Reina trusting me to partner in telling the story of this truly remarkable individual.” “Shirley Chisholm’s life as a politician and her groundbreaking career in Washington is a critical part of American history that is far too often overlooked,” Participant CEO David Linde said. “We are thrilled to partner with John, Regina, Reina and a tremendously talented creative team to share the story of this remarkable woman with audiences everywhere.” King, who earned an Oscar two years ago for her supporting role in “If Beale Street Could Talk,” most recently directed and executive produced “One Night in Miami” and starred in HBO’s Emmy Award-winning series “Watchmen.” King is represented by ICM Partners, John Carrabino Management and Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman. Ridley currently is writing, producing and directing the new limited series “Five Days At Memorial” for Apple TV+ and was the creator and showrunner of the Emmy Award-winning television series “American Crime.” Ridley is represented by Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Rohner & Walerstein. Read original story Regina King to Star in Shirley Chisholm Biopic for Writer-Director John Ridley At TheWrap

  • Behati Prinsloo Shares Rare Photo of Daughter Gio to Celebrate Her 3rd Birthday

    Behati Prinsloo, who shares two kids with husband Adam Levine, posted a cute photo with 3-year-old daughter Gio in honor of her birthday. Scroll on for the celebratory post.

  • Rush Limbaugh, Right-Wing Radio Host, Dies at 70

    Rush Limbaugh, the conservative firebrand radio host who was a pillar of right-wing media in the U.S. for more than 30 years, died on Wednesday after a long battle with lung cancer. He was 70. Limbaugh’s wife, Kathryn, announced the news on his radio show. Limbaugh disclosed the severity of his illness to listeners of his […]

  • Modern Family's Nolan Gould Got Ripped: 'It's Been Very Healthy and Positive for Me'

    "I've been working out an hour and a half everyday," says Gould, 22, of his physical transformation