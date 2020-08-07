'Selling Sunset's' Chrishell Stause Says She Wrote Letter to Justin Hartley's Daughter After Divorce

Divorce is never easy on or off camera.

Nobody knows that more than Chrishell Stause who learned that she was getting divorced from This Is Us star Justin Hartley while filming Selling Sunset.

On Friday, Aug. 7, season three of the Netflix series officially started streaming. As a result, pop culture fans were able to learn more about what transpired between the Hollywood couple.

While many viewers are just starting the new season, one clip is already gaining buzz. Spoiler alert: In an episode, Chrishell revealed to co-star Amanza Smith that she wrote a goodbye letter to Justin's 16-year-old daughter Isabella, who he shares with ex-wife Lindsay Hartley.

"I love her so much and I had to write a letter to her," Chrishell explained.

Throughout the season, the real estate agent tried to understand what led to the breakup. In fact, when sitting down with co-star Mary Fitzgerald during an episode, Chrishell revealed that she found out about the split through a text message.

Justin Hartley's Cutest Dad Moments

"Before we had a chance to figure anything out, he filed," she said. "I found out because he texted me that we were filed. Forty-five minutes later, the world knew."

Chrishell Hartley, Isabella Hartley, Justin Hartley More

"I'm just kind of in shock with it all," Chrishell continued. "I'm trying to keep it together, but it's a lot at once because everybody in the whole world knows at the same time I knew."

In November 2019, Justin suddenly filed for divorce citing "irreconcilable differences" and listing the date of separation as July 8, 2019. As for Chrishell, she claimed the date of separation was November 22, 2019. As a result, fans have been wanting answers as to what really happened between the pair.

As the divorce unfolds on the small screen, Chrishell hopes viewers won't be quick to judge. After all, opening houses is much easier than opening up about relationships.

"It's an embarrassing, humiliating type of thing to go through without cameras and without people judging you, so I just hope people are gentle when they watch," Chrishell shared on RealiTea With Derek Z on Aug. 6. "We're real people. This was a traumatizing time in my life and it's going to be hard for me to watch it myself."

Selling Sunset season 3 is streaming on Netflix now.