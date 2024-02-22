Self Reliance: Do You Want To Continue?
A bored middle-aged man’s life takes an unexpected turn when actor Andy Samberg invites him into a limousine and offers him a chance to win a million dollars. The catch: he must survive a dark web reality TV show where global assassins aim to kill him for 30 days. He can't be killed if he's not alone, prompting him to assemble a unique survival team. Produced by Lonely Island and Walcott Productions, Self Reliance features Jake Johnson, Ali Bell, and Joe Hardesty as producers, with Samberg, Akiva Schaffer, Jorma Taccone as executive producers.