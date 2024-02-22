Self Reliance
Middle-aged man, Jake Johnson, is invited by famous actor Andy Samberg to join a dark web reality TV show, where he can win a million dollars if he survives assassination attempts for 30 days. The twist? He can't be killed if he's not alone, forcing him to assemble an unlikely survival team. Produced by Lonely Island and Walcott Productions, with producers Ali Bell, Joe Hardesty, Jake Johnson, and executive producers Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer, and Jorma Taccone.