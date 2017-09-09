Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance Together

They do not make many public appearances as a couple but when it is her man’s special night, Selena Gomez makes sure to be there by his side.

The songstress and boyfriend, The Weeknd, made their second ever red carpet appearance together on Friday night.

The pair, who’ve been dating since January, were joined at the hip as The Weeknd, 27, was honored (and performed) at the Harper’s Bazaar celebration of Icons By Carine Roitfeld inside New York City’s The Plaza Hotel.

Gomez, 25, looked elegant in a blush-toned silk turtleneck dress by Valentino which she accessorized with Tiffany & Co. jewelry, Gianvito Rossi heels, and Prada clutch.

And her boyfriend was stellar in the style department as well. The two-time Grammy winner’s bejeweled lapels glistened against the flash bulbs of cameras and his black velvet suit also caught everyone’s eyes.

The stylish couple first publicly confirmed their romance by stepping out together in their black tie best and huge smiles at fashion prom a.k.a. this year’s Met Gala in May.

They were first caught canoodling during a January dinner date in Los Angeles, then spent months traveling together before making their red carpet debut.

Gomez opened up about living life in the public eye while trying to maintain privacy in her relationship during an interview with On Air with Ryan Seacrest in June.

“It’s really hard when I would want to spend so much time hiding things,” Gomez said. “It’s too much pressure, and I think everyone gets over everything eventually … I just want to be happy. If that’s me just being myself, then I don’t really care.”