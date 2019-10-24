Selena Gomez Tells Fans 'I Do Not Stand for Women Tearing Women Down' After Dropping New Song

Shortly after Selena Gomez released her new song, "Look At Her Now," Wednesday night, the singer took to Instagram Live to talk with fans about her new music and open up about the process.

However, she also made sure to address some fans who have been posted some less-than-kind messages about Hailey Bieber, the wife of Gomez's ex, Justin Bieber.

While Gomez didn't mention any names directly, it's not hard to infer who she's talking about from the recent narrative surrounding her music.

"I am grateful for the response that the song is getting. I am so grateful. However, I do not stand for women tearing women down," Gomez shared. "I will never, ever be by that. So please be kind to everyone."

"It doesn't matter what the situation is, if you're my fans don't be rude to anybody, please," Gomez continued. "Don't go off and say things that you just feel in the moment."

She added, "Please, for me, know that that's not my heart. My heart is only to release things that I feel are me, and that I'm proud of."

The message for her fans comes after some minor drama was sparked Tuesday night, when Gomez dropped her song "Lose You to Love Me." Many, many fans interpreted the song's lyrics as Gomez moving on from her relationship with the Biebs, following his recent marriage.

Just a few minutes after the song went live, Hailey shared a post to her Instagram Story about the song she claims she was currently listening to. It just so happened to be a track by Summer Walker titled, "I'll Kill You." Gomez's many, many fans quickly interpreted this as the model shading the songstress.

While Hailey subsequently shot down accusations that she meant anything by her post, it didn't stop fans from slamming her on social media. Clearly, Gomez felt it was important to take the opportunity to voice her opposition to the on-line bullying.

