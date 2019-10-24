Selena Gomez Surprises Fans with Empowering Anthem 'Look at Her Now,' Says She 'Dodged a Bullet'

Selena Gomez‘s fans have been clamoring for new music, and the singer is fully delivering.

One day after releasing her vulnerable new ballad “Lose You to Love Me,” the 27-year-old entertainer surprised her Selenators by dropping another song and an accompanying music video at midnight.

Titled “Look At Her Now,” the up-tempo track tells a story of a breakup — presumably her own.

“They fell in love one summer/A little too wild for each other/Shiny ’til it wasn’t/Feels good ’til it doesn’t,” Gomez croons while dancing in vinyl ensemble accompanied by a number of background dancers.

The star then changes into a sequin mini dress.

“It was her first real lover/His too ’til he had another/Oh God when she found out/Trust levels went way down,” Gomez sings.

She then dusts off the romance singing, “Of course she was sad/But now she’s glad she dodged a bullet.”

“Took a few years/To soak up the tears/But look at her now/Watch her go,” Gomez sings.

Gomez then appears to directly address her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber, singing, “Fast nights that got him/That new life was his problem.”

Gomez announced the new song on her Instagram, explaining that the track is a “special gift” to her fans.

“And here’s my special gift to all of my ride or dies! I created this with Apple especially for you. Y’all have been through it all with me and I thank you for pushing me to be the best. Look At Her Now is out now. #ShotOniPhone.”

After Gomez released “Lose You to Love Me,” the star received praise from both loved ones (including BFF Taylor Swift!) and her fans for her bravery.

In several verses, she seemingly alludes to her on-again off-again relationship with Bieber. “Set fire to my purpose and I let it burn,” she sings on the emotional song, possibly referencing his 2015 album Purpose.

Then in a later verse, the Gomez sings: “In two months you replaced us like it was easy.” After calling it quits again with Bieber in March 2018, the “Sorry” singer moved on quickly — and publicly — with his now-wife Hailey Baldwin, proposing to the model just months later.

