Selena Gomez Slams 'Vile' Social Media Comments After Hailey Bieber Denies 'Stealing' Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty; MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber

Selena Gomez is spreading love and pointing out the irony behind haters supporting her brand, Rare Beauty.

The singer and actress, 30, shared a message on TikTok Thursday that seemingly responded to the ongoing fallout from a recent podcast interview Hailey Bieber gave regarding her husband (and Gomez's ex-boyfriend) Justin Bieber.

"If you support Rare, I cannot thank you enough, but know that you are also representing what it means — and that is: Words matter. Truly matter," the star said, adding that she was "all about kind words."

Gomez's brand Rare Beauty has long had a mission of fostering conversations around self-acceptance and mental health. Her Rare Impact Fund, which was launched with the goal of raising $100 million over the next 10 years helps to connect people in underserved communities with mental health services.

"There is so much beauty in imperfection and my hope is that all of you can see that," Gomez said at the time of Rare Beauty's launch. "I just want us to stop comparing ourselves to people and to start embracing who we are."

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: 74th ANNUAL PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS -- Pictured: Selena Gomez attends the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022. -- (Photo by Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Images)

Christopher Polk/NBC

But the Internet-stirred drama between the two women. And despite both of their past attempts to shut down rumors of ill will on multiple occasions, a rumored feud has continued to have legs.

In an appearance this week on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast, Hailey, 25, spoke out about the crux of the controversy — that she was involved with Bieber while he was still with Gomez.

"I can say, period, point blank, I was never with him when he was in a relationship with anybody — that's the end of it," Hailey said about the timeline of her romance with Justin, 28.

Justin Bieber and Wife Hailey Celebrate 4 Years of Marriage

Justin Bieber/instagram Hailey Baldwin Bieber and Justin Bieber

Hailey, who recently celebrated four years of marriage to the "Despacito" singer, also addressed how she chooses to deal with Internet trolls.

"You're not obligated to like me, but I believe that no matter what, there can always be mutual respect between people," she said. "To me that means, you don't have to say anything. You don't have to like me, but you don't have to say anything either."