Selena Gomez slams rumor of affair with JFK’s grandson

Selena Gomez is killing recent rumors of a romance with Jack Schlossberg, the only grandson of 35th U.S. President John F. Kennedy.

On Friday, the “Kill ‘Em with Kindness” singer, 31, responded directly to a fan account to counter the chatter that she and Schlossberg “had an affair from 2020 to 2021.”

“Never met this human sorry,” the “Only Murders in the Building” star wrote in the comments.

The X account that originally posted the rumors later shared “a notice,” featuring a screengrab of the singer’s response.

On the same day she shut down the gossip regarding Schlossberg, Gomez shared a sweet snap of her current beau, Benny Blanco, on her Instagram Story.

“I love you,” she captioned a pic of the music producer kissing her hand in a car. She followed it up with a shot of them sharing a smooch at his 36th birthday party in March.

Gomez in December confirmed the two were dating, after collaborating on last summer’s “Single Soon.”

Sharing a photo in which she sported a “B” ring on her left ring finger, she called Blanco “the best thing that’s ever happened to me” and said she’s the “happiest” she’s ever been.

Schlossberg — the son of Caroline Kennedy and Edwin Schlossberg — has meanwhile not responded to the rumors of a relationship with Gomez. The 31-year-old lawyer and Harvard graduate was previously linked to NYC yoga studio founder Krissy Jones, who reportedly accused him of cheating on her.

His romantic life has otherwise remained largely under the radar.