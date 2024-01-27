Selena Gomez Shares Her Hidden Talent & Hobbies On 'Wizards Of Waverly Place' Set (2008)

Selena Gomez is returning to her Disney roots! The star is set to reprise her "Wizards of Waverly Place" role as Alex Russo as a guest star in the pilot of the sitcom's upcoming revival. To celebrate her return, Access Hollywood is throwing it back to 2008, when we were with a then-16-year-old Selena on set! She told us about her childhood dreams of appearing on the Disney Channel, reflected on how her mom keeps her grounded and showed off one of her hidden talents!

View comments