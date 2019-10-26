Selena Gomez on Searching for Love After Heartbreak: 'I've Been Super, Super Single for 2 Years'

Selena Gomez is revealing new details about her love life after dropping the two self-love ballads, “Lose You to Love Me” and “Look at Her Now” — which fans believe are anthems about her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber — earlier this week.

The 27-year-old singer appeared on the Zach Sang Show, where she discussed how “awesome” it feels to be single and her thoughts on looking for love.

“I’ve been super, super single for two years,” Gomez told radio host, Zach Sang.

“I want to know what that love will look like next for me. I want it to be real and I don’t want it to be co-dependent or messy or lack of communication. When you get older, you find people who are actually right for you, that are actually on the same wavelength as you. … I’m chillin’ right now you guys, honestly, that is so stressful.”

Gomez also revealed she’s happy where she is right now, without actively searching for love.

“I’ve been having way too much fun being on my own. It sucked for the first year, I was like, ‘I just want to cuddle. I just want to watch something and be adored.’ But now it feels good, it feels awesome,” she shared.

When the time comes for Gomez to find romance, she added that she would “do so many things differently.”

“I would be very transparent,” she said. “I don’t have room to buffer things that I need or that I want. I think girls can sometimes be scared of that, because we’re viewed as crazy or needy or overthinking things or dramatic. I understand sometimes, but I love being a girl and I love having the emotions I have, falling super deep and being passionate. It’s just about containing it and channeling it in the right areas.”

The singer continued, “But I never want to lose the sense of love that I imagine it to be. I don’t want to be jaded or bitter from anything. I believe that it exists. I’m happy waiting for that for however long it takes because we’re going to be doing this forever.”

Gomez’s interview comes days after she released her new music — which she shared with Ryan Seacrest gave her a “sense of relief.”

“I wrote this song over a year ago … and I feel completely different from when I wrote it,” she said Thursday morning while promoting her music on On Air with Ryan Seacrest. “It’s more beautiful for me because I know exactly where I was when I wrote it and how I felt.”